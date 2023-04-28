Using satellite technology to transform agriculture in developing countries





Programs supported by UNCTAD help countries in the Global South harness science, technology and innovation to improve crop yields and agricultural resilience.

SHUTTERSTOCK/SRIJALOEN | Advanced technologies such as satellite remote sensing and drone-powered data solutions can help improve agricultural efficiency and productivity.

Heavy rains and severe flooding hit Nigeria in 2022, damaging thousands of hectares of land. The country’s annual maize and rice production declined by an estimated 12% and 21%, respectively.

As destructive weather events like these increase globally, Nigeria, home to more than 200 million people, is turning to technology to prepare its farmers and agricultural sector. The company has found a satellite-based crop monitoring solution to be particularly useful.

Africa’s most populous country is part of the CropWatch innovation collaboration program launched in 2021 by UNCTAD, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Alliance of International Scientific Institutions, a non-profit and non-governmental organization.

Rakiya Babamaaji, assistant director of Nigeria’s National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), said that robust crop monitoring using remote sensing data could provide powerful information for planning and decision-making in the agricultural sector. It claims to significantly improve quality, efficiency, and technical depth.

Nigerian experts trained through the program customize the CropWatch platform to local conditions. The system uses satellite data to monitor crop growth and climate-related conditions such as biomass, temperature and precipitation to improve farm management.

Baba Maji, who works for NASRDA’s Natural Resources Management Division, said the techniques and skills gained through cropwatches will complement the Nigerian government’s efforts to revive the agricultural sector.

A powerful tool for the developing world, by the developing world

Earth observation and crop monitoring technologies have great potential for agriculture, but their use, especially at large scale, can be difficult and costly for developing countries.

The CropWatch program harnesses the power of South-South cooperation to overcome many hurdles. This gives participating countries access to much-needed technology along with training to adapt the system to specific local requirements.

Bingfang Wu, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that through training and hands-on practice, pilot countries can use the CropWatch platform for monitoring without the need for additional investment in storage and computing in the long run. says.

The program is now increasing oversight of agriculture in 14 developing countries in Asia and Africa, accelerating progress towards zero hunger, a key goal outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. .

This work was the result of discussions at the United Nations Commission on Development Science and Technology (CSTD), to which UNCTAD provides substantial support.

South-South cooperation in science, technology and innovation is critical and developing countries often share similar development aspirations and challenges, said Shamika N. Sirimannu, Director of Technology and Logistics at UNCTAD. said at the CSTD’s 26th Annual Meeting in late March.

Technologies emerging from developing countries, such as the CropWatch system, may be better suited to local conditions and resource-poor environments in other developing countries, Sirimannu added.

Enhancing agricultural resilience for self-sufficiency

Another country participating in the program is Mauritius, a small island developing state that imports 75% of its food.

To ensure food security, the country urgently seeks to strengthen local agricultural production and must overcome challenges from climate change, which in recent years has brought more droughts, flash floods and cyclones.

Mauritius is using CropWatch to strengthen early warning mechanisms to quickly assess crop damage after disasters and help affected farmers. The system also helps countries make trade more strategic by collecting data on the supply and demand of different crops.

This will mitigate price volatility caused by volatile supply in the market and reduce food waste in case of overproduction, said Micheline Seenevassen Pillay, chief executive officer of Mauritius Food and Agriculture Research and Extension Agency. says.

In addition, improved storage and distribution will enable Mauritius to reduce food import costs.

I’m looking forward to

In 2023, two community services are scheduled in Mauritius in July and China in November. They bring together policy makers, scientists and technical experts from participating countries to harness satellite technology for agricultural transformation.

More information is available online for countries interested in participating in the programme.

