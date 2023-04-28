As tech companies embrace AI, London’s Voices.com aims to clone voice talent





A London company has embraced the latest changes in the tech sector and opened an artificial intelligence subsidiary that clones the human voice.

Published April 27, 2023 Last updated 1 day ago 2 min read

Voices.com CEO David Ciccarelli and his wife Stephanie Ciccarelli

Londons Voices.com launched Voices.ai by tapping into the talent of the human voice so the new product doesn’t sound like Siri on your phone or a sci-fi robot, says the company’s chief executive. Principal David Ciccarelli said:

Ciccarelli says there is an opportunity to become a leader in this field. We are not on the sidelines as we witness technological change taking place.

Voice talent is widely used in everything from commercials to documentaries, podcasts, and public service announcements.

Ciccarelli envisions the AI ​​voices he replicates from his clients to be used primarily for information, not to explain creative projects.

He said there are situations where it is undesirable for voice actors to rush into the studio to record content such as GPS software, broadcasts at airports and train terminals, news and weather forecasts, and public service announcements.

Article content

This has priority. Text-to-speech software now exists, where written text is read aloud by an automated voice, he said.

This is purely informational, not emotional. It won’t tell a story, Chiccarelli said. I know people fear machines will take over the world, but technology has made people more productive and created new roles and opportunities.

Voice actors would need to give permission to use the duplicated voices, Chiccarelli said.

Voices.com Acquires $18 Million Investment Voices.com Announces Acquisition of Indirect Competitor, California-Based Voicebank.net

Voices.com may be one of the most high-profile companies embracing AI, but Brian Cram, a partner at the 519 Growth Fund, which helps grow startups in London’s tech sector, believes the city and is not the first company in the region.

Article content

There’s more to the place than you think. Anyone working with large amounts of data in manufacturing or fintech (financial technology) uses it, Cram said. People think it’s used by big companies. There are many small businesses looking into it or using it in some way.

He praised Voices for innovating in this space and said embracing new trends could be important for future growth. He pointed to manufacturers using his AI for quality control purposes and spotting errors and defects in goods moving through the production cycle.

This should be celebrated. should be adopted. It makes sense. If companies aren’t using it, they may be lagging behind, Cram said.

Chicago’s Computing Technology Industry Association, which tracks trends in the technology sector, recently reports that 35% of companies are using AI and 43% are considering future use.

Article content

Info-Tech Research Group, a London firm, also reports that 44% of businesses plan to invest in AI this year.

According to CTIA research, the AI ​​sector is valued at $138 billion and is projected to grow by about 33% by 2027.

Voices already has a proof of concept using Ciccarellis’ voice as a model. There are currently 10 actors willing to participate in the first foray into the new sector. First, he said, we need a pioneer.

As for how actors get paid for their cloned voices, they charge their own rates and that doesn’t change.

Voices.com’s database has nearly 4 million voices in 160 countries.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/NormatLFPress

