Google will ban 173,000 bad developers in 2022





Google claimed in yesterday’s update that it’s making it harder for malicious developers to publish their software to the Play Store while mass-removing malicious accounts.

The tech giant said it raised the bar for new developers by removing 173,000 fraudulent accounts in 2022 and adding phone, email, and “other identity verification methods.”

This allowed the company to reduce the number of accounts used to publish apps that violated its policies. Google says it has blocked 1.43 million of those apps from being published on the Play Marketplace.

Overall, Google estimates it has prevented $2 billion in “fraudulent and abusive” transactions.

For more information on Google Play security threats, see Goldoson malware found in Google Play Store apps.

“We continued to partner with SDK providers to strengthen our privacy posture for over one million apps on Google Play to restrict access and sharing of sensitive data,” the blog post added.

Thanks to stronger Android platform protections and policies, as well as developer outreach and education, Google also found that nearly 500,000 submitted apps in the last three years unnecessarily accessed sensitive permissions. said to have prevented it from doing so.

In fact, outreach to developers seems to be becoming increasingly important in Google’s efforts to make the Android ecosystem safer for users.

To that end, Google launched the App Security Improvements program last year. The program helped the developer fix 500,000 of his security vulnerabilities, and with nearly 250 billion installs he affected 300,000 apps.

A helpline pilot will also launch in 2022 to help developers with policy questions. The new Google Play developer community is also in pilot and aims to provide a platform for developers to discuss policy issues and share best practices.

“We also launched the Google Play SDK Index to help developers assess the reliability and safety of their SDKs and make informed decisions about whether an SDK is right for their business and users.” added the tech giant. “We will continue to work closely with our SDK providers to make their apps and SDKs more secure, limit how user data is shared, and improve communication with app developers.”

However, despite Google’s best efforts, malicious apps continue to invade the Play Store with alarming frequency. Most recently, McAfee discovered dozens of his Minecraft games containing the HiddenAds Trojan malware.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/google-bans-173000-bad-developers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos