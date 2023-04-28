Optimizing Polygon zkEVM Scaling Performance Google Cloud





Polygon Labs and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership at Consensus 2023. This will encourage cloud computing service providers to develop Ethereum (ETH) scaling protocol tools and infrastructure.

Polygons core protocols such as Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake), Polygon zkEVM and Polygon Supernets are set to benefit from Google Clouds frameworks and developer tooling offerings. This partnership aims to simplify integration for developers to build, launch and grow. His Web3 products and decentralized applications (DApps) on Polygon.

Google Cloud’s partnership with the ecosystem is expected to facilitate Polygons’ zero-knowledge development. Polygon zkEVM zero-knowledge proofs (zk-proofs) tested on Google Cloud reportedly yielding faster and cheaper transactions compared to existing available infrastructure.

Polygon zkEVM Beta, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) scaling solution, launched on mainnet in March 2023 to help reduce transaction costs and increase throughput for smart contract deployments.

Google Clouds Blockchain Node Engine is used in the Polygon ecosystem to help with the time-consuming process and costly overhead of acquiring, maintaining, and operating dedicated blockchain nodes. This particular integration removes the need for a Polygon developer to configure and run his Polygon PoS node.

Ryan Wyatt, President of Polygon Labs, emphasized the many benefits the protocol ecosystem will receive through partnerships as the collaboration unfolds.

Today’s Google Cloud announcement aims to increase transaction throughput to enable use cases in gaming, supply chain management, and DeFi.

Mitesh Agarwal, managing director of engineering for Google Clouds APAC and responsible for market development for Web3, says the company’s services improve data availability, resilience and performance for scaling protocols such as zk-proofs. said.

The partnership will also fund Polygon ecosystem developers and companies building Web3 products and DApps. Certain early-stage startups backed by Polygon Ventures can also receive newly launched Web3-specific benefits from the Google for Startups cloud program.

Google Cloud’s Startup Accelerator Program currently supports 11 leading blockchain companies. Meanwhile, blockchain analytics firm Nansen also announced that its data services will be available for projects in the Google Clouds Web3 startup program.

Magazine: How Ethereum’s ZK Rollup Will Be Interoperable

