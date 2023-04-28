National Reconnaissance Service – Revealing a new look for the Secret Service





NRO Director Chris Scolese speaking at the 38th Space Symposium.

Image Credit: Space Symposium

Colorado Springs, Colorado, CO – The U.S. National Reconnaissance Service is one of 18 members of the National Intelligence Service, itself a quiet Cold War start-up founded in September 1961 as a secret agency of the Pentagon . Its existence and mission were declassified in September 1992.

The National Reconnaissance Service doctrine states:

More recently, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has occasionally taken covert veils to reveal its notable past and present activities, and also to find out what the agency is pondering.

Space domain complexity

NRO Director Chris Scolese said in a keynote speech at the Space Foundation’s 38th Space Symposium on April 18 that it is an institution of big thinkers and big ideas. NRO is finding creative ways to bring these big ideas to life, he said.

Scolese emphasized the growing complexity of the space domain, particularly China and Russia’s challenge to US dominance in space.

Competitors are developing weapons that destroy or jam satellites either dynamically or via directed energy from ground and space locations. This includes cyber intrusions and cyber attacks that pose a persistent threat to all systems, he stressed Scolese.

How to stay ahead of the competition depends on how much you accelerate development, how much you improve on the capabilities you already have in space, and how much you innovate, embrace technology, be creative, and take risks. Scolese said it all depends on how well it is affected.

mix it

NRO is currently committed to building and operating the most pervasive and diversified overhead intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) architecture.

Within the next decade, the number of satellites currently in orbit will quadruple, Scolese added. These satellites, large and small, will deliver orders of magnitude more signals and imagery than today in multiple orbits and will consist of a mix of government and commercial systems.

While integrating automation and machine learning into everything the institution does, new capabilities are being put in orbit, on the ground, and everywhere in between, said Scolese.

memory lane

At one point during the presentation, Scolese went down a memory lane. He revisited declassified aspects of his 62-year legacy with the NRO, highlighting innovative photo snaps his Corona spy satellite.

In 1960, when the first coronal image bucket was re-entered and recovered from space, it contained close-up photographs of the then-Soviet Union. It included more than the previous two dozen high-altitude U-2 flights in the country combined.

The KH-9 Hexagon reconnaissance satellite featured multiple recovery buckets with super-close-up images of Earth targets. Image credit: NRO

We continued this innovation, providing even more information when the Hexagon satellite replaced Corona in 1971. Hexagons’ multiple retrieval buckets carried nearly 250 times more film than the first successful Corona mission, he noted Scolese. Colorado Springs, a suburb of Denver.

Fast forward to today.

In his keynote, Scolese reported that the NRO and Space Force are working together to enhance situational awareness in space. Coming later this summer is his Silentbarker vehicle. This highly classified initiative is reportedly designed to monitor space objects placed in geostationary orbit around Earth.

new focus

Scolese spotlighted new areas of focus under NRO’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement program.

It is open to both US companies and foreign companies with subsidiaries in the US and has been facilitated by advances in private sector earth observation satellites over the past five years.

NRO has already signed contracts with three electro-optic providers. 5 commercial radar providers, 6 radio frequency remote sensing providers and, as of last month, 6 hyperspectral imaging providers.

Looking for: Scientist, Technologist, Visionary

Additionally, NRO will host a Tech Forum at the end of May. Scolese will bring together scientists, technologists and visionaries from across government, academia and industry to tackle some of NRO’s toughest problems and understand how to innovate faster. I said yes.

At NRO, we were looking beyond the horizon 10, 20, 30 years from now to find the truly disruptive technology that would change the game, said the NRO director.

Scolese said each advance in ISR technology has increased the amount of information NRO collects from space and reduced the time needed to get that information where it’s needed.

We’ve been talking for a long time about what the future might look like, Scolese said. In fact, it’s already here.

