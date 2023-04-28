Report: Houston’s tech workforce is growing steadily





Houston’s metro area may not enjoy national status as a tech hub, but the region is experiencing an increase in tech jobs.

A State of the Tech Workforce report released by the CompTIA trade association found that the Houston metropolitan area will add 5,090 tech jobs in 2022. This puts Houston ninth among major U.S. metropolitan areas for tech job growth last year. Tech employment in the region increased by 3.5% in 2022 and 2021, while the national growth rate was 3.2%.

CompTIA chief research officer Tim Herbert said in a news release that it has been an even more uncertain year than usual, with the technology labor market routinely disappointing. Data continues to confirm the extent to which technology underpins so many aspects of business activity across the economy, and the breadth of employers who rely on their technical and digital skills.

CompTIA forecasts that the Houston area’s tech workforce will grow 2.2% this year, declining more than 1 percentage point from 2022. Projected growth equates to approximately 3,300 new jobs.

These are the tech jobs that CompTIA expects to be the most profitable in 2023.

Software Developer Software Programmer Web Developer Software Quality Assurance Specialist Database Specialist Data Scientist Computer Scientist Cyber ​​Security Specialist System Engineer

By 2022, the Houston area’s job listings will have emerging tech jobs or jobs requiring emerging tech skills, according to the report, which will account for nearly a quarter (24.4%) of the area’s job listings. I’m here. These jobs are in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain.

There are an estimated 150,145 tech jobs in Houston, with an average wage of $89,197, according to the report. This wage is 112% higher than the average wage for all occupations in the region.

According to CompTIA, the technology sector contributes an estimated $20.7 billion in economic impact to the Houston metropolitan area, accounting for 3.3% of the overall regional economy.

