Driving healthcare innovation in a turbulent economy





Whether developing life-saving medicines or increasing access to quality care for underserved older adults, today’s healthcare leaders are struggling to survive in an otherwise unforgiving economy. We look to technology to make progress.

At the Fortunes Brainstorm Health conference in Marina del Rey, Calif., this week, several industry leaders discussed the turbulent economy in a panel hosted by Bristol-Myers Squibb and moderated by Fortune senior writer Erika Fry. spoke about how to drive innovation in healthcare.

For Google Ventures partner Frdrique Dame, this innovation is like convincing people that women’s healthcare is a worthwhile investment.

Many people, especially in this economic environment, think women’s health is like checking a box. However, there are different female demographics such as Generation Z, women of reproductive age, women in menopause and aged care.

Additionally, Dame emphasized the fact that women’s health efforts affect everyone.

Women’s health is health, she said. When we address women’s health, we also address men’s health because her 50% of infertility problems are male-related, but contraception shouldn’t just apply to women. It’s important to treat women’s health as a big topic, not a good one.

All panelists agreed that equitable access to healthcare is also fundamentally important. David Koretz, co-founder and CEO of his CopilotIQ, which provides home health care services for seniors with chronic conditions, emphasized the importance of affordable care for seniors living on fixed or low incomes. emphasized.

In Tennessee, where I am based, 42% of seniors [on a fixed income] There are no doctors and some patients receive an average of three minutes of treatment a year, he said. So it’s no surprise that 3 minutes a year isn’t successful in fighting diabetes and hypertension. I think we all need to come to terms with the fact that we were approaching the problem the wrong way.

Instead, Koretz suggested looking at ways to reduce or eliminate medication altogether. His company also pairs patients with nurses to meet weekly and provide guidance on diet and lifestyle changes.

Wendy Mendenhall, chief operating officer of Avanlee Care, an app for caregivers, noted a new version of the app with features designed to help both caregivers and caregivers. It is also important to care for caregivers. .

We took what we feel is very important and created a very simple solution for family caregivers from a digital perspective.

Cathi Ahearn, senior vice president of worldwide commercial portfolio strategy at Bristol-Myers Squibb, acknowledged that innovation is slow, noting that new drug development and approval take time.

Drug development is a long-term investment, Ahearn explained. For example, a good clinical trial in adjuvant cancer could start today and give him no answers for 12-15 years. And because we’ve had to make decisions about these kinds of investments without really knowing what the future holds, we’re going to innovate in how we develop drugs, what kind of trials we conduct, how we reach out to patients and doctors. I was trying to figure out how to bring the .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/well/2023/04/28/brainstorm-health-care-leaders-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos