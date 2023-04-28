Apple employee who deceived millions of companies sentenced to 3 years in prison





A former Apple employee who defrauded more than $17 million in a scheme to double bill for parts was sentenced to three years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $33 million, prosecutors say. Stated.

Dhirendra Prasad pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prasad, 55, of Mountain House, California, worked as a buyer for Apple’s Global Services Supply Chain division from 2008 to 2018. Prasad, an Apple supplier, along with his two co-conspirators who owned two companies, conspired to double charge Apple for parts already owned or purchased.

The plan began in 2011, earned more than $17 million and ran for eight years, Prasad said. Prasad also created a “fake invoice” that allowed one of his co-conspirators, Don Baker, to receive an unwarranted tax credit worth over $1.8 million of his.

Federal prosecutors and investigators from the Internal Revenue Service said in a statement Wednesday that “Prasad was given substantial discretion to make autonomous decisions that benefit his employer.” “Prasad betrayed this trust and abused his power to enrich himself at his employer’s expense.”

In addition to serving a prison sentence, Prasad will confiscate $5.5 million worth of assets, pay an $8.1 million monetary judgment, and return $17.4 million to Apple and $1.9 million to the IRS.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

