How Covert Content Moderators Oversee the Metaverse





Meta has not disclosed how many content moderators it is hiring or contracting for Horizon Worlds, or whether it intends to increase that number under its new age policy. But this change puts a spotlight on the people who are entrusted with law enforcement in these new online spaces (like Yekkanti) and how they do their jobs.

Yekkanti has been working as a Virtual Reality Moderator and Training Manager since 2020 and got the job after doing traditional text and image moderation work. He is employed by WebPurify, a company that provides content moderation services to Internet companies such as Microsoft and Play Lab, working with their India-based team. WebPurify declined to specifically cite the client’s non-disclosure agreement to confirm which platforms, but his work is mostly done on mainstream platforms, including those owned by Meta. .

A longtime internet enthusiast, Yekkanti says he loves putting on his VR headset, meeting people from all over the world, and advising Metaverse creators on how to improve games and worlds.

He’s part of a new class of workers who keep the Metaverse safe as a private security agent, interacting with avatars of highly realistic people to investigate virtual-reality misconduct. He has not publicly disclosed his moderator status. Instead, he works more or less undercover, presenting himself as an average user in order to better witness the breach.

Traditional moderation tools, such as AI-enabled filters for certain words, don’t translate well into real-time immersive environments, so mods like Yekkanti are the primary way to stay safe in the digital world. That work is becoming more important every day.

Metaverse safety issues

Metaverse security issues are complex and opaque. The journalist has reported cases of abusive comments, fraud, sexual assault and even organized kidnappings through his Metas Oculus. While the biggest immersive platforms like Roblox and Metas Horizon Worlds keep their statistics on bad behavior very secret, Yekkanti says they encounter reportable violations every day.

Meta declined to comment on the record, but sent it a list of tools and policies.A Roblox spokesperson said Roblox has a team of thousands of moderators, who are available 24/7 to review inappropriate content. We monitor content, examine community-submitted reports, and use machine learning to review text, images, and audio.

To address safety concerns, technology companies are using volunteers and employees such as Metas community guides, secret moderators such as Yekkanti, and personal boundaries to keep other users from getting too close to each other. increasingly reliant on platform capabilities that can manage the safety of

