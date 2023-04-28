Sterilization innovation that prioritizes patient safety





Regulatory bodies around the world require clinicians to sterilize medical devices to protect patients from the risk of bacterial, viral and fungal infections.

Various sterilization methods exist in the medical device sector, including steam sterilization, peracetic acid immersion, cold plasma sterilization, UV-C light, and ethylene oxide (EtO).

However, as awareness of the dangers of EtO grows, companies are striving to stay at the forefront of the medical technology industry by innovating new sterilization techniques and processes to advance beyond the widespread use of EtO. .

EtO is a gas used for sterilization of medical devices that cannot be achieved with steam or radiation. It is usually produced in large quantities in chemical manufacturing facilities. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), this is the only safe and effective method of sterilization available for some devices.

However, despite its widespread use, EtO has been confirmed by the EPA to be a human carcinogen. In August 2022, the agency announced plans to advance its understanding of the risks posed by his EtO air emissions from commercial sterilizers. In addition to reviewing current air regulations, the EPA aims to learn more about this chemical and address its use.

Medical sterilization accounts for less than 1% of all industrial uses of EtO, but one area of ​​focus will be on innovation to further reduce EtO emissions, said BD spokesperson Troy Kirkpatrick. says.

However, EtO sterilization is seen as a niche issue and technology developers face inertia from the wider health industry. Responding to the Covid-19 pandemic has struggled more than meeting the individual needs of healthcare providers, rather than standardizing sterilization and keeping it away from his EtO.

Today, approximately 50% of all medical devices are sterilized using EtO. This is because EtO is the only option for many medical devices due to material sensitivity and design complexity, he explains Kirkpatrick. Applying EtO to about 50% of sterile medical devices, he said, would result in about 20 billion devices sold annually in the United States, the FDA said.

Alternative sterilization approach

After the closure of the sterilization solutions company Sterigenics Willowbrook facility due to high concentrations of EtO in the air nearby, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) streamlined updated sterilization methods, reassessed dosing requirements, and We have launched multiple pilot programs to launch a number of innovations. Theme.

On July 15, 2019, FDA launched an Innovation Challenge to identify new sterilization methods and technologies as alternatives to EtO and reduce EtO emissions. Fitzpatrick described the FDA’s selection of the BD proposal for the program as a key step, combining process/cycle optimization with facility design changes to ensure the company continues to improve and ensure the continued safety of EtO. It says that it will be able to guarantee safe use.

To address EtO concerns, technology developers and the wider healthcare community are looking for alternative sterilization methods for medical devices. Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions, says the industry is looking for the latest technological changes in the medical device sector that exhibit the specific properties required for sterilization. These desirable factors include fast processing speed, low corrosion, and small gas-like moving microns.

Sterility Assurance Level (SAL) refers to the probability that an item will have a single viable organism after sterilization. SAL can estimate the number of microorganisms destroyed by the sterilization process.

According to Schoen, the smaller microns allow the product to fit into the smallest spaces while consistently delivering 6 logs or more of lethality in medical devices and cleanroom spaces. Since we show that each log reduction reduces the microbial count by 90% of his, the process of achieving 6 log reductions would theoretically bring the microbial count from one million He to very close to zero.

Evolving beyond standard sterilization

Patient safety is a top priority for healthcare providers, cleanrooms and regulators alike. The risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and new pathogens is a major concern, Shane says, and the adoption of effective sterilization techniques is critical to reducing the spread of these infections. Disinfection technology can help reduce the risk of HAIs, control unknown pathogens, and improve patient safety.

Environmental safety is also high on the agenda. Healthcare providers, cleanrooms, and regulators want less toxic by-products and a lower carbon footprint.

Rising cost pressures in healthcare have increased the demand for efficient and cost-effective sterilization methods. The technology can disinfect surfaces and devices, reducing the risk of HAIs and the need for costly device reprocessing. Disinfection technology can quickly and effectively decontaminate surfaces and devices, prevent equipment wear and tear, and reduce the need for multiple disinfectants, all while saving time and resources.

Medical devices are becoming more complex and delicate, making traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaves less effective, says Shane. The industry therefore needs new sterilization techniques to ensure that these devices are effectively disinfected and decontaminated without damage.

Compliance with regulatory standards is another major driver of new sterilization technologies, demonstrating competitive advantage and expanding market opportunities. The medical device industry is highly regulated, and compliance with regulatory standards is essential for product approval and market access, says Shane.

New sterilization techniques have also gained attention in response to infectious disease outbreaks, highlighting the need for effective disinfection and sterilization in medical and cleanroom environments. According to Shane, these environments have adopted disinfection techniques around the world to help control the spread of infectious diseases, neutralize chemical and biological weapons, and decontaminate dangerous weaponized agents. I’m here.

Solving sterilization limitations

After the pandemic, the need for sterile techniques has increased to minimize adverse health effects. Addressing cost pressures in healthcare is also a key area that innovators are looking to solve. Using disinfection technology can address cost pressures in healthcare by delivering six-log decontamination while increasing efficiency and reducing the need for extra labor, Shane says. .

Employing innovative disinfection and decontamination techniques can help you overcome sterilization challenges. Resistant microbes are at the heart of spurring the development of new disinfection technologies. Manufacturers are trying to reduce the risk of infection and create effective solutions against highly resistant microbes.

Traditional sterilization methods can damage delicate medical devices, says Shane. New sterilization and disinfection methods can address these issues and prevent damage to delicate medical devices.

potential for progress

Automation will play a key role in the future of sterilization, says Shane. Using automation technology, products can be integrated into medical device manufacturing processes and cleanrooms to reduce the risk of contamination and increase the efficiency of the sterilization process.

