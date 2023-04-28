5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





From pitch contests to networking events, see what Houston’s innovators are up to in May.

We’ve rounded up this month’s not-to-be-missed events. Mark your calendars and register accordingly.

Note: This post may be updated to add events.

May 1-4 Offshore Technical Conference

Since 1969, OTC has been the center that brings together the world’s brightest minds to share ideas and innovations, debate, debate and build consensus on the most pressing topics facing the offshore energy sector. It has played a role as an important hub.

The event will take place Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4 at NRG Park. Please click here to register.

May 2 EDGE Technology Showcase 2023: Enabling the Future

The Oceanits 2023 EDGE Technology Showcase will run alongside the Houston Offshore Technology Conference. The Oceanit EDGE Technology Showcase event will feature technologies that will shape the future, from disruptive innovations to scalable turnkey solutions, from deep sea to deep space.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 2nd from 5:30-8:30 pm at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum. Please click here to register.

May 3 Women, Wine and Web Design – Houston

Create a web page, enjoy wine, and network with like-minded women in the Houston area.

The event will be held on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Improving (10111 Richmond Ave.). Please click here to register.

May 10 Energy 2.0 UN-Conference – NetZero: A Race We Can All Win

Energy 2.0 is a UN conference that celebrates the diverse perspectives, technologies and people driving the energy transition forward.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 10th from 8am-5pm at Woodside Energy (1500 Post Oak Blvd.). Please click here to register.

May 11 Investor Studio Series Dream Big Ventures x Aeon

Hear the expert from Dream Big Ventures founder Staci Latoison. Ramona Ortega, Founder and CEO of WealthBuild.ai. I’m Nan Almodovar, CEO and broker.

The event will be held at Aeon on Thursday, May 11th from 5-7pm. Please click here to register.

May 11-13 Rice Business Plan Contest

With access to mentors, real-world experience, and investment opportunities, the Rice Business Plan Competition helps student founders reach their goals and realize their potential. Click here to see the 2023 team.

The event will be held at Rice University from Thursday, May 11th through Saturday, May 13th. Please click here to register.

May 12 Linkedin Profile Update Workshop

This event is more than just learning new tips and tricks. It is to practice them immediately on the spot.

During the workshop, you can edit your LinkedIn profile in real-time, making changes and optimizing it for even more visibility and opportunities.

The event will be held at Aeon on Friday, May 12, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Please click here to register.

May 17 Engage VC: Scale Venture Partners

Scale Venture Partners partner Alex Niehenke is in Houston and will be featured in a fireside chat moderated by Emily Hak, Managing Director of Private Capital Markets at Insperity.

The event will be held at Aeon on Wednesday, May 17th from 8:30am to 10:30am. Please click here to register.

May 17-19: Aeon activation festival

AEON District hosts its second annual innovation festival in Houston, known as Activation Festival.

Aeon District + Multi-day showcase of Aeon and its innovation ecosystem partners A series of futuristic activations and programs alongside an engaging line-up of keynote speakers and experiences Celebrating the heart of Houston’s new Innovation District Community-Wide Block Party on Fridays

The event will take place at The Ion from Wednesday, May 17th through Friday, May 19th. Please click here to register.

May 18 Softeq Venture Studio Houston Investor Demo Day: H1 2023 Cohort

The Houston Investor Demo Day will feature a 3-minute pitch from the founders, followed by a networking session where you can get product demos and ask questions. You need to be there to rate them for investment and provide feedback! Happy hour and dinner afterwards.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 18th from 3pm to 7pm at Fleming’s Steakhouse (CityCentre). Please click here to register.

May 23 Houston Veterans in Residence Showcase

The Bunker Labs Veterans in Residence Showcase is a national event celebrating program participants’ completion of Bunker Labs’ six-month Veterans in Residence Program.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 23rd from 6-8pm at Impact Hub Houston. Please click here to register.

May 25 Greentown Houston + BCG X Pitch Day

Join Greentown Houston and BCG X in a pitch competition featuring Greentown startups raising pre-seed and seed rounds to grow their network and scale their cutting-edge climate technology solutions. The winner will receive a total prize of $10,000 and service support from BCG X. In addition, a five-hour virtual 1:1 office is available for general company consultations.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 25th from 3:30pm to 7:30pm in Greentown Houston. Please click here to register.

