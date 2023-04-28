Google Innovates Again: Artificial Intelligence to Create Ads





Since Microsoft and OpenAI rocked the tech industry with their implementation of ChatGPT, competing tech giants have accelerated the process of developing new artificial intelligence.

Of course, Google is one of them. The company will join the competition and will employ generative AI in the services and products it offers, even in the generation of advertising campaigns.

The company recently revealed to advertisers that it will start using artificial intelligence in the coming months, according to the Financial Times. This tool will enable you to create digital ads with content and formats based on materials produced by marketing professionals.

bigger goals

AI will come from generative models. That is, it responds and fulfills user requests and generates specific content.

The idea is to take videos, texts and photos provided by users (advertisers) and create campaigns like an agency.

All generated content is developed and considered with the primary objective of reaching the intended audience and achieving sales goals.

Artificial intelligence in Google services

Information released by the Financial Times reveals Google’s intention to implement AI capabilities into its P-MAX program, which has been in use since 2020 to manage digital advertising.

The product already uses algorithms and machine learning to manage costs and outline strategies according to advertising campaigns. The advent of artificial intelligence will affect the user experience.

Advertisers used to define content, write text, and provide images themselves, but now AI does the work itself, remixing and adapting the material delivered.

discomfort and mistrust

However, not all advertisers received the news with satisfaction. One of the people interviewed for this article, she said she was concerned about the tool’s implementation because the generative AI still generates a lot of wrong and biased answers.

Google refuted this claim, arguing that it works to create a secure system that can prevent errors. But the truth is, the reveals about the company and its artificial intelligence development in recent months haven’t been encouraging.

Failure

In March, the launch of ChatGPT’s direct rival, Bard, was thought to have failed. The tool the company created was virtually flawed in its first public demonstration.

Internally, employees warned the chatbot that it needed more time to improve before it hit the market, but Google ignored the warnings, leaving it marginalized and outperforming its competitors. We accelerated the launch so as not to get caught up in a conflict with

In addition to Bard’s situation, the company remains under pressure, including in the digital advertising market.

Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, plans to launch a Performance Max-like program called Advantage+ in 2022 and implement generative artificial intelligence into its systems later this year.

