



Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV (HCGF IV) exceeded targets, raising $254 million and becoming the first 2X flagship fund in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Under the leadership of Founding Partner and CEO Lenna Koszarny, HCGF IV aims to provide growth capital to Ukrainian and Moldovan entrepreneurs. The Ukrainian tech industry has seen significant improvements in gender diversity, with the percentage of women in the tech industry increasing from her 7% in 2012 to her 27% in 2021.

2X Flagship Fund: Commitment to Gender Equality

2X Flagship Fund status is a prestigious designation given to investment funds that actively promote gender equality and women’s economic participation. Launched at his G7 Summit in 2018, his 2X Challenge is a commitment for development finance institutions to invest in businesses that advance gender equality in finance. HCGF IV is not only the first fund in the CEE region to achieve this status, it is also her one of only two such funds in the world founded and led by women.

By applying a gender lens to its investment strategies, HCGF IV aims to build portfolios with more than 30% of 2x eligible investments. This approach is consistent with Private Her’s commitment to empowering women in equity and supporting companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to gender diversity. Research shows that companies with diverse leadership teams are more innovative, resilient and achieve better results.

Investments during the Ukrainian-Russian War

The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has severely affected the Ukrainian economy. Companies have stopped operations, faced logistical disruptions, and struggled with fuel shortages, production relocations, staff, currency controls and funding shortages. Despite these challenges, Horizon Capital’s HCGF IV continues to grow, reflecting global institutional support for its bold vision, proven investment strategy, and proven and respected team. We were able to raise an unprecedented amount of money in such a time.

International supporters of HCGF IV mark their first commitment to Ukraine since the invasion. The fund aims to support war-affected businesses and livelihoods, with a focus on technology and export-oriented small and medium enterprises (SMEs). By investing in these sectors, the Fund helps revitalize the economy, create jobs, expand the tax base and capitalize small businesses.

Support from global institutions

With increasing commitments from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), several global institutions that invested $40 million in the initial closing have shown their support for HCGF IV. New investors at interim results include US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Swedfund International AB (Swedfund), Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation (Finfund), Danish Investment for Developing Countries Includes Foundation (IFU). Existing investors such as Deutsche Investments-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), a subsidiary of the KfW Group, and the Dutch Entrepreneur Development Bank (FMO) also have stakes in the fund.

Horizon Capital has established itself as a leading private equity firm in emerging Europe, raising over $700 million in growth capital for visionary entrepreneurs in Ukraine and Moldova over the past five years. bottom. The company’s managed funds invest in more than 160 of his companies, and he employs more than 77,000 people in the region. HCGF IV will launch its first investments within a month or two of him, thus further contributing to the growth and resilience of the Ukrainian economy amid the ongoing war.

