Yahoo and Mediation Integration | Mobile Ads SDK for Android | Google Developers





Note: Verizon Media is now Yahoo.

This guide shows you how to use mediation to load and display ads from Yahoo using the Google Mobile Ads SDK, and walks you through the waterfall integration. Learn how to add Yahoo to your ad unit’s mediation configuration and how to integrate the Yahoo Mobile SDK and adapters into your Android app.

Supported integrations and ad formats

The Ad Manager mediation adapter for Yahoo has the following features:

Integrations Bidding Waterfall Formats Banners Interstitial Rewards Native Requirements Android API Level 19+ Latest Google Mobile Ads SDK Step 1: Configure Yahoo

Log in to Yahoo’s SSP.[アプリケーションとサイト]and,[+]after clicking the button[アプリケーション]Click.

fill in the form and[保存してプレースメントを追加]Click to create an app.

After creating your app, you need to create placements. Select a placement type, fill out the form,[保存して収益化]Click.

Make a note of your Placement ID.

You need to add an ad source to your placement. In the next form, select Yahoo SSP as your ad source and fill in the required information in the form. After completing the form,[保存]Click.

Key Point: You must create an ad source for each placement you create.

Finally, add the created ad source to the placement by dragging it below the waterfall ad sources table.

Make a note of the Site ID.

Sign in to your Ad Manager account.[配信]>[収益グループ]Go to[新しい収益グループ]Click the button.

Enter a unique name for the yield group, set the status to active, select an ad format, and set the inventory type to mobile app.[ターゲティング]>[広告枠]section, select the ad unit ID you want to add mediation to.

next,[収益パートナーを追加]Click the button.

If you already have a Yahoo Yield partner, simply select it. Otherwise,[新しい収益パートナーを作成する]Choose.

as an advertising network[Yahoo – アプリとディスプレイ]and enter a unique name.[保存]Click.

Once the Yield partner is created, select Mobile SDK Mediation as the integration type, Android as the platform, and Active as the status. Enter the Placement ID and Site ID you obtained in the previous section, as well as the default CPM value.

Once completed, at the bottom of the page[保存]Click.

Use of rewarded ads

Specify the reward amount and reward type values ​​in the rewarded ad unit settings. Second, to provide users with the same reward regardless of the ad network served,[メディエーションの使用時にサードパーティの広告ネットワークからの報酬設定を上書きする]Check the box.

If you do not apply this setting, the Yahoo Adapter defaults rewards of type “” (empty string) to value 1. The Yahoo Mobile SDK does not provide specific reward values ​​for rewarded ads.

Step 3: Import Yahoo Mobile SDK and Adapter’s Android Studio Integration (Recommended)

In your app-level build.gradle file, add the following implementation dependencies with the latest version of the Yahoo Ads SDK and adapter.

repository { google() mavenCentral() maven { url ‘https://artifactory.yahooinc.com/artifactory/maven/’ } } … dependencies { implementation ‘androidx.appcompat:appcompat:1.2.0’ implementation ‘com google.android.gms:play-services-ads:22.0.0’ implementation ‘com.google.ads. Mediation:yahoo:1.4.1.1’ } … Manual integration Step 4: Additional code required

No additional code required for Yahoo integration.

Step 5: Test your implementation

You can test Yahoo Ads by creating a test ad source and adding it to your placement’s waterfall ad sources. Go to your Placement ID settings,[追加]Click the button to[広告ソースのテスト]Choose.

Once you’ve created your ad source, drag it onto your placement’s waterfall ad source.

that’s it! You now have a working mediation integration with Yahoo!

Optional Steps Important: Make sure you have account management permissions to complete the EU Consent and GDPR, CCPA, and User Message Platform configurations. For more information, see the New User Roles article below. Yahoo added to GDPR advertising partner list

Add Yahoo to the GDPR advertising partners list in the Ad Manager UI by following the GDPR setup instructions.

CCPA

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) requires California residents to have the right to opt out of the “sale” of their “personal information” (as the law defines these terms). ). The “Sell My Personal Information” link on the “sell” side of the home page. The CCPA Readiness Guide provides the ability to enable restricted data processing for Google Ad Serving, but Google cannot enforce this setting for each ad network in the mediation chain. Therefore, you should identify each advertising network in your mediation chain that may participate in the sale of personal information and follow the guidance of each of those networks to ensure compliance with the CCPA.

The following sample code shows how to pass consent information to the Yahoo Mobile SDK. If calling this method, it’s recommended to call it before requesting an ad through the Google Mobile Ads SDK.

Javaimport com.yahoo.ads.YASAds; Import com.yahoo.ads.CcpaConsent. // … CcpaConsent ccpaConsent = new CcpaConsent(“ “); YASAds.addConsent(ccpaConsent); Kotlinimport com.yahoo.ads.YASAds import com.yahoo.ads.CcpaConsent // … val ccpaConsent = CcpaConsent(“ “) YASAds.addConsent(ccpaConsent)

See Publisher Privacy Settings for details and possible values ​​for the method.

Using Native Ads Rendering Ads

The Yahoo adapter returns native ads as NativeAd objects. Fill in the following fields for NativeAd:

Fields populated by the Yahoo adapter Headline Image Body App Icon Call to Action Advertiser Name Star Rating Store Price Version 1.4.1.1 Updated the adapter to use the new VersionInfo class. Updated the minimum required Google Mobile Ads SDK version to 22.0.0.

Built and tested with:

Google Mobile Ads SDK version 22.0.0. Yahoo Mobile SDK 1.4.1. Version 1.4.1.0 Rebranded Verizon Media Adapter to “Yahoo”. Added descriptive error codes and reasons for failures to load and display adapters. Confirmed compatibility with Yahoo Mobile SDK version 1.4.1. Updated the minimum required Google Mobile Ads SDK version to 21.5.0.

Built and tested with:

Google Mobile Ads SDK version 21.5.0. Yahoo Mobile SDK 1.4.1.

