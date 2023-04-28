Pentagon invests in wearable technology that can rapidly predict disease > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense news





The Defense Innovation Unit, also known as DIU, worked with the private sector to develop a wearable device that has been highly successful in identifying infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pentagon is considering expanding its use to detect other infectious diseases in the military, and leaders say this will help them prepare.

The Department of Defense is expanding the RATE project, which was originally launched at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency in 2020, to new user groups after leading a successful prototype during COVID-19, he said.

The DIU’s RATE project uses powerful predictive artificial intelligence algorithms trained using data obtained by hospitals from surveillance COVID-19 cases, he said.

The algorithm leverages biometric data from commercial-grade, off-the-shelf wearables. The RATE algorithm allowed early detection of infections, up to 48 hours before symptoms appeared. In some cases, the algorithm, which predicts infection up to six days before symptom onset and includes asymptomatic cases, was featured in a 2022 study published in the journal Nature’s Scientific Reports, which explored the use of algorithm-powered wearables. Emphasize effectiveness. Assist with military preparations, Schneider said.

“The Department of Defense is investing heavily to keep our workforce ready to perform critical missions. RATE allows the Department of Defense to non-invasively monitor the health of military personnel using off-the-shelf wearables to provide early warning before an infection spreads. said Schneider.

He further said the funding will provide a bridge that will allow the department to leverage this new technology within its records program.

RATE is one of the first 10 pilot programs funded through the Congress-established Accelerate Procurement and Deployment of Innovative Technologies Initiative to fill critical capability gaps.

With $10 million in additional funding, RATE builds on the 2020-21 success of demonstrating that wearable technology can predict COVID-19 and other infections 2.3 days before diagnostic testing. He said he was transferred to DIU in 2022 to continue the effort after the project’s initial success.

With additional funding, DIU is adding an additional 4,500 users across the division. One group becomes the Air Combat Command’s first sergeant. That command’s new Diamond Care Initiative plan is aimed at maintaining the health and well-being of 360 first sergeants, and will help measure their overall health and vital signs more accurately. The wearable will be issued, said Air Force Major Michael Wernale. Evaluation at Fort Meade, Maryland.

“Sergeant First Classes serve as navels to all organizations in the U.S. Air Force, and this technology can improve their lives and the lives of the airmen they serve,” said Vernale.

“Technology has finally created products that improve overall health and wellness for the community of first sergeants, who often put people before their own health,” said Air Force Chief Master Sergeant. Gradel, Air Combat Command.

Philips, a technology company, is involved in the development of algorithms and is expanding its efforts globally to accelerate commercialization and scaling.

“Our algorithms are device-agnostic, so we can use biomarker data from commercial-grade off-the-shelf wearables. We then run these markers against clinical data sets in the cloud to create a RATE wellness score. “They not only get AI that has gone through years of field testing and peer-reviewed research, but , is a cost-effective way to add technology, and we continue to expand our data sets and research in collaboration with leading academic institutions.”

“The plan is for RATE to be device-agnostic,” added RATE’s Schneider, but its current rollout of wearables includes Garmin watches and Oura rings. The effort aims to add three popular wearable devices as the Philips-DIU team continues to prove new data flows. The 11,000 of his former RATE users can also rejoin the project if they still have the hardware. ”

The Food and Drug Administration has determined that RATE is classified as a general wellness device.

