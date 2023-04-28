Before and After: Disastrous Google Update Reveals Ukraine Before and After Russian Attacks





Google has updated its aerial map of Ukraine for the first time since the Russian attacks began. Images now reveal the full extent of devastation.

Mariupol is the opposite. The city was once an industrial center producing steel and other metals, but has been besieged by Russian forces since the February 2022 invasion and is now occupied by Vladimir and his Putin forces.

The former Marui Pole was demolished by occupiers, and the UN estimates that 90% of the houses were damaged or destroyed in the bombing.

The Independent presents some of the most impressive examples of Google Earth.

Mariupol Drama Theater

Mariupol Drama Theater, Mariupol, 2020

(Google Earth)

Mariupol Drama Theater, Mariupol, 2022

(Google Map)

Fourteen months into the war, a Russian airstrike last March on a theater used as an air raid shelter in Mariupol stands out as the deadliest known attack on civilians.

The Associated Press has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing nearly 600 people, nearly double the current estimate.

By December, videos posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites showed heavy equipment destroying much of the theater, leaving only the front facade intact.

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote on Facebook at the time that the Mariupol Theater no longer existed. The occupiers had removed traces of crime and could not care whether this was cultural heritage or belonged to another culture.

Google Maps captures the interior of the theater, which was gutted and the roof collapsed during the strike.

Maternity hospital

Maternity Hospital, Mariupol, 2020

(Google Earth)

Maternity Hospital, Mariupol, 2022

(Google Map)

Days before the theater bombing, Russian forces launched a heavy attack on a maternity hospital in the besieged city.

A wounded pregnant woman immortalized in a photograph being carried on a stretcher from a hospital died with her baby.

The World Press Photo website said 32-year-old Iryna Kalinina died 30 minutes after giving birth. Her baby was named Milon after the word peace, but she was stillborn.

Russian authorities claimed at the time that the maternity hospital had been hijacked by Ukrainian militants to use as a base, and that no patients or medical personnel were left inside.

Satellite imagery of the hospital shows the scale of the devastation. Much of the building has been shown to have collapsed, leaving behind broken beams and undulations of debris.

neptune swimming pool

Neptune Swimming Pool, Mariupol, 2020

(Google Earth)

Neptune Swimming Pool, Mariupol, 2022

(Google Map)

A public swimming pool in Mariupol was also caught up in a violent Russian strike, leaving a gaping hole in the roof, as shown on Google Maps.

Civilians had taken refuge in Neptune’s pools, according to the Kiev Independent. Afterwards, there were reports of children and pregnant women trapped in the rubble.

The pool is located just 2.5 miles north of the theater that was bombed.

Port City Shopping Center

Port City Shopping Center, Mariupol, 2020

(Google Earth)

Port City Shopping Center, Mariupol, 2022

(Google Map)

Satellite imagery from Google Maps shows extensive damage to the Mariupolis Port City shopping mall.

Drone footage also captures the devastation of the shop, scorched by airstrikes, now completely unrecognizable.

The Council of European Shopping Places named it one of the seven most affected during the war, alongside Nikolsky and Karaban (Kharkov), Retroville (Kiev) and Fabrica (Kherson) .

Faculty of Arts

Art School, Mariupol, 2020

(Google Earth)

Art School, Mariupol, 2022

(Google Map)

Ukrainian authorities announced on March 20 last year that Russian forces had bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.

City officials said most of those displaced by the schools were women, children and the elderly.

At the time, the council estimated 130 people had been rescued, but feared many more were still under the rubble.

Quincy Art Museum

Kuindji Museum, Mariupol, 2020

(Google Earth)

Kuindji Museum, Mariupol, 2022

(Google Map)

An airstrike on March 21, 2022 destroyed a museum dedicated to the life and work of former Mariupol resident and 19th-century artist Ahip Kuindzi.

According to a representative of the Ukrainian Union of Artists, the artist’s original works were not in the museum at the time of the shelling.

