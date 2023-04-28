Henkel Moves Entire Digital Infrastructure to the Cloud





Henkel has announced plans to move completely to the cloud in the coming months.

The German-based adhesives and sealants company has developed a mission with existing partner SAP. The project takes the form of interaction with his cloud-based ERP and development platform, which the company calls the Business Technology Cloud.

Henkel and SAP have worked together for decades, running many processes and applications on cloud-based software, including the Global Trade Promotions Application (SPARC) and Digital Business Platform for Marketing and E-Commerce. .

Hear from Henkel’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Development, Sales and GM Retail Brands on their plans for digital transformation

However, with this new initiative, the company will replace its existing ERP application with a new S/4HANA software solution and move all of its on-premises, in-memory data centers to the cloud. The company hopes the plan will enable faster, data-driven decision-making, reduce friction, and help it reach its ambitious sustainability goals.

Commenting on the news, Henkel Chief Digital Information Officer Michael Nilles said the company hopes a full cloud migration will simplify business processes and improve overall productivity. rice field. Niles also said that Henkel is using a pre-built technology stack to [accelerate] Grow by advancing your sustainability agenda, expanding digital channels, accelerating innovation, accelerating time to market, and building digital business models.

“Cloudification” of consumer goods

Henkel is one of the CG giants that has recently moved to the cloud only. Earlier this month, Unilever completed plans to move its entire business operations to the cloud as part of the company’s planned new organizational structure. Steve McCrystal, Unilevers’ chief enterprise and technology officer at the time, told CGT that the company’s cloud initiative would open up new opportunities for digital expansion and innovation.

These announcements follow more broadly a recent Gartner study that predicts that by 2026, 75% of organizations will adopt a digital transformation model premised on the cloud as the underlying underlying platform. .

As Gartner researchers point out, businesses are rapidly adopting technologies such as digital twins, generative AI, and chatbots. All of this requires a level of massive processing and storage capacity that can only be facilitated by a robust cloud-based infrastructure.

Henckels long-term infrastructure overhaul

In early 2022, the company undertook a groundbreaking CG merger, consolidating its operations under the Henkel Consumer brand and combining its laundry, home care and beauty divisions.This behemoth has launched a flurry of investments in the business’s latest innovations

Last year, Henkel developed plans to overhaul and refurbish elements of its digital infrastructure. IT system is an important part of this project. The strategy aims to create a single multi-category platform that combines Henkels’ consumer brands and businesses, including brands such as Persil and Schwarzkopf.

The company also made significant changes on the ground and invested $70 million to expand its state-of-the-art, tech-enabled logistics hub in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The expansion has enabled Henkel to increase pallet storage capacity from 88,000 to 200,000 and truck throughput from 200 to 1,000.

