Page experience is a ranking signal, not a ranking system





Google’s page experience is still seen as a ranking “signal” rather than a ranking “system,” Google search chief Danny Sullivan said this morning. Google emphasized that the removal of Page Experiences from its ranking system does not mean that it will not reward pages with good Page Experiences.

what changed A week ago, Google removed the Page Experience System, Mobile Friendly System, Page Speed ​​System and Secure Site System from the ranking system page. Google also wrote that “Page Experience Updates was a concept to illustrate a set of important page experience aspects that site owners should focus on.”

As such, Google seemed to downplay the signal of page experience as an overall ranking system.

Google sent an email asking for a statement on the matter a week ago, but Google only mentioned the line that updating the page experience was a concept and didn’t give us anything on record beyond that. I did.

explanation. This morning, Sullivan wrote a lengthy post on his Twitter, saying, “This just means that these are signals used by other systems, not to rank *systems*.” says. Why did Google make this change? “We’ve removed a system that was actually a signal, so people won’t (hopefully) be confused when they visit the page in the future,” he said. Added.

“As stated in the first sentence of the page experience guidance, Google’s core ranking system aims to reward content that provides a great page experience,” said Sullivan.

It’s a signal, not a system. That’s why Google said page experience updates/systems should never be considered a “system” but a ranking signal. “Just because we got rid of them doesn’t mean we don’t consider aspects of the page experience any more,” Sullivan says.

why you care. We will continue to deliver a great page experience. Google says this is still a ranking signal, not a ranking system. Of course, you should always provide a great page experience, even if it’s not Google’s ranking system. Even if it’s not a ranking signal (Google says it is), even if it isn’t, you should give your users a great page experience.

That said, this may clarify or create more confusion on the topic.

my advice? For SEO, focus on providing great content that works for your users. Build content and websites that outperform your competition. Make sure your users can access that content and have a great experience when using it on desktop and mobile.

Don’t obsess over getting 100 on all Core Web Vital metrics. Core Web Vitals aren’t that big of a ranking signal. We know better than Google’s third-party tools if your site is providing a great page experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-page-experience-is-not-a-ranking-system-but-it-is-a-ranking-signal-399940

