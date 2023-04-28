‘Apply now:’ FG receives funding from AfDB, Islamic Banks and others to boost innovation in Nigeria





Nigerian government receives funding from top institutions to boost innovation in Nigeria

The funds are for the development of digital and creative companies in Nigeria

Industrial Bank has asked interested fund managers to apply for fund deployment

The Nigerian government has received funding from the African Development Bank, Agence Francaise de Development, and Islamic Banks to invest in the Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme, with a portion of the funds being distributed through equity fund contracts. I would like to use it to finance a capital call based on manager.

Services for this project include the design, establishment and management of specific equity fund vehicles for innovative businesses. Mostly in the technology and technology-enabled creative sector.

Nigerian government applies to fund tech startups Credit: Thomas Barwick Source: Getty Images

Top funding sources for development

Fund managers are expected to invest their funds in early growth stage Nigerian companies.

This fund shall also be rolled out as three separate funds:

Technology Sector Fund Creative Sector Fund Fund of funds covering indirect investments in both the technology and creative sectors

The investment period is four years, after which more investments will be made. Asset life is 10 years for Tech Sector Funds and Creative Sector Funds, and 15 years for Funds of Funds.

A fund manager’s responsibilities include fund design and setup, including legal, operational, financial, exit, and reporting structures.

Managers also establish the fund’s investment strategy through the deal pipeline, source deals, identify qualified and realistic channels, and develop due diligence processes.

Managers also establish transaction structuring and negotiations and prepare fund financials, governance, operational policies, performance strategies, communication plans, and other relevant documents for fund operations.

Fund Manager Qualifications

Others include deploying robust due diligence procedures. Building and negotiating deals. Preparing fund financials, governance, operational policies, performance management strategies, communication plans, and other relevant documents relating to fund operations. fundraising, etc.

Each fund manager reportedly operates under the guidance of an advisory board made up of select fund partners.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) invites eligible companies to express interest in providing services in one or more of the three entities.

The bank said allocations will be determined based on application review and best fit.

Interested companies must clearly state the fund’s entity or entity of interest, according to the company.

They need to provide information such as qualifications and basic requirements.

The company must have qualifications such as registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), filing of Memorandum of Understanding and Articles of Incorporation, and relevant operating licenses.

Businesses must also provide a 3-year tax certificate and proof of VAT registration.

Companies registered outside Nigeria shall submit the necessary legal and compliance documents applicable to the country of jurisdiction.

Interested funders expressing interest in the Fund Entity should write an expression of interest, submit it by 18 May 2023, forward it to the Industrial Bank of Lagos and send an email to [email protected] Must be sent to boi.ng.

