Dog attack survivor reunites with doctor who saved her – NBC Chicago





Marion Fowler returned to Chicago to thank the trauma team at Stroger Hospital for saving her life nearly five years ago.

She surprised trauma surgeon Matt Kaminsky, Ph.D., and rehabilitation physician, Dr. Geragd Dysico, and thanked them directly from her home in Nashville.

Fowler, now 73, said he wanted to thank the unsung hero.

In April 2018, Fowler, 68, traveled to Chicago to attend a funeral and went for a walk.

I didn’t even notice the dog. They were just there out of the blue, Fowler said.

Thankfully, a man parked nearby heard Fowler in distress and used his car to disperse the attack. Fowler was taken by ambulance to Strager Hospital, where he was unwell.

I brought this lady who had no lumps of tissue and was checking her pulse. Kaminsky, the trauma surgeon who attended that day, said that, as I recall, her pulse was very weak.

As a surgeon, you usually put things back together. Kaminsky said there was literally no undo tissue in her case.

Fowler fought to survive and was hospitalized for several weeks before being transferred to a rehab facility.

NBC Chicago was there a few months later, in July 2018, when she completed inpatient treatment at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

Dr. Gerald Disicco, a rehabilitation doctor at the Cook County Public Health Department who treated Fowler, said she tested positive during her stay.

She understood her situation and was very gracious about her, Dissico said.

She can’t escape her scars, but Fowler’s optimism remains. So, at age 73, she surprised the team that saved her life by driving herself from her home in the Nashville suburb.

I had to learn how to use my hands, how to use my feet again. look at me now! By the grace of God, said Fowler.

It sure made my day for her to come over and stop him and thank us, Kaminski said.

“Marion looks amazing and I’m really overjoyed to see her here,” Dissico said.

