Research reveals that AI has better bedside manners than some doctors. Artificial intelligence (AI)





ChatGPT appears to have a better bedside attitude than at least some doctors, at least when the quality and empathy of doctors’ advice is evaluated, studies show. increase.

The findings highlight the potential for AI assistants to play a role in healthcare, suggesting that such agents could help create communication between doctors and patients. According to author Dr. John Ayers of the University of California, San Diego, the opportunity to improve healthcare with AI is enormous.

However, others have pointed out that the findings do not mean that ChatGPT is actually a better doctor, and given the tendency of chatbots to produce facts that are not true, they do not assume clinical responsibility. I warned you against delegating.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, used data from the Reddits AskDocs forum. This forum allows members to post medical questions that are answered by verified medical professionals. The team randomly sampled 195 exchanges from her AskDocs where verified doctors answered public questions. The original question was then presented to his AI language model, ChatGPT, and asked for an answer. A panel of three licensed medical professionals who did not know whether the responses were from human doctors or ChatGPT evaluated the quality and empathy of the responses.

Overall, the panel preferred ChatGPT responses over human responses 79% of the time. ChatGPT responses were rated good or very good 79% of the time, compared to 22% of physician responses, and 45% of ChatGPT responses were rated good or excellent, compared to just 5% of physician responses. rated as empathetic or highly empathetic.

Dr. Christopher Longhurst of UC San Diego Health said: These results suggest tools like ChatGPT can efficiently draft high-quality, personalized medical advice for review by clinicians, and UCSD Health is beginning that process. .

Professor James Davenport of the University of Bath, who was not involved in the study, said: Generate response.

Some pointed out that given that ChatGPT is specifically optimized to be likeable, it’s not surprising that I wrote text that was received with empathy. They also tended to give longer, more talkative responses than human doctors, which may have contributed to their higher ratings.

Some people caution against relying on language models for factual information, as language models tend to produce hoaxed facts.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Alex Hahn delves into how technology is shaping our lives each week

“,”newsletterId”:”tech-scape”,”successDescription”:”We bring you TechScape every week”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains information funded by charities, online advertising, and external organizations. It may contain information about content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and are subject to Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Professor Anthony Cohn of the University of Leeds said using language models as tools to create responses is a valid use case for early adopters, but should be used judiciously even in a supportive role. said there was a need. Humans have been shown to trust machine responses too much, especially when they are often correct, and are not vigilant enough to adequately check chatbot responses. No, he said. This should be vigilance, perhaps using random synthetic wrong responses to test vigilance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/apr/28/ai-has-better-bedside-manner-than-some-doctors-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos