See you at PTW23, Delaware

Hosted by Comcast, Philly Tech Week 2023 officially kicks off next week with over 40 tech-related events. Technical.ly has hosted events in the region for his 13 years and has evolved over the years. Of course, there are also some scaled-down versions due to COVID-19.

Last year we resumed some in-person events, and in 2023 Philly Tech Week will be back in style. If you haven’t been, know that PTW is a great way to network with other Greater Philadelphia technologists, entrepreneurs, professionals and creators. Most events are a short walk from his SEPTA train station, so you can catch a train in Wilmington or Newark for less than $15 round trip, and no parking.

Here are 10 PTW events worth checking out in person or virtually.

face-to-face event

Builders Conference — Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St. (SEPTA Stop: Suburban Station)

Thursday, May 11 — Builders Con, formerly known as Introduced, is a day-long event for technology ecosystem builders focused on the innovation economy, growth, and inclusion. Panels and talks include “The New Rules of the Innovation Economy,” “Everyone is (Still) Hiring Everywhere: High Growth Companies Storytell,” and “Remote Work, Employee Engagement, and Avoiding Burnout Hell.” (ticket)

PTW Signature Event — Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St. (SEPTA Stop: Suburban Station)

Thursday, May 11 — The Signature Event, which takes place right after Builders Con, is the biggest party and networking event of the week, with hundreds of potential connections from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, and Delaware’s Futures First Featuring Gaming! (Ticket)

Developer Conference — HealthVerity, 1818 Market St. (SEPTA Stop: Suburban Station)

Wednesday, May 10: Technical.ly’s 11th Annual Developers Con is an afternoon of group discussions with top industry leaders from the Mid-Atlantic, followed by meeting employers and connecting with other techs in the region. A networking happy hour will follow. (tickets)

NET/WORK — Perpay, 2400 Market St. (SEPTA Stop: 30th Street Station)

Tuesday, May 9: NET/WORK, Technical.ly’s technical job fair will be held in person for the first time since February 2020. Bring your resume for review and talk to local recruiters such as Comcast, Perpay, TechElevator and Wawa. Includes professional development workshops, new headshots and networking happy hours. (ticket)

Diversitech 2023 — Rivers Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave. (SEPTA stop: 30th Street and Market Frankford Line to Spring Garden Station)

Wednesday, May 3 – Friday, May 5: PTW kicks off with Diversitech, a three-day celebration of tech, creativity, entrepreneurship and diversity on the East Coast. The event includes panels, speakers, expo floor, happy hour and after party, all at Rivers Casino. (ticket)

FRSHWV Teen Tech & Music Festival — University City Science Center, 3675 ​​Market St. (SEPTA Stop: 30th Street Station)

Thursday, May 4 – Friday, May 5: Middle school and high school students in your life for a youth-focused event featuring music, games, and education inspired by SXSW, TED Talks, and Comic Con. Take the kids to Philly. (ticket)

virtual event

Too late for Philadelphia or can’t spare a full day? Check out these PTW virtual events:

Lessons from a Tencent Recruiter (Formerly Google, TikTok): Supporting Your Job Search

Thursday, May 4: A Q&A-based discussion for technical job seekers led by Traven Teng, Tencent’s Global Talent Acquisition Leader. (register)

Virtual Connectivity: Harnessing the Power of Virtual Reality for Improved Treatment Interventions

Monday, May 8: This hour-long virtual event focuses on medical virtual reality and its therapeutic uses. (register)

Lessons Learned from SWE to Product Manager (Startup and Big Tech Experience)

Monday, May 8: Product Manager Discussion (registration) led by Katie Wu, Senior Product Manager at Nabr and former SWE at Bloomberg

Eurasian-American Innovation Technology Commercialization Roundtable

Tuesday, May 9: 1 hour discussion on commercialization of innovation technologies in the US and Eurasia. Presentations will be made by Eurasian and US companies. (register)

