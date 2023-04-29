How to fix Safari not showing Grammarly in Google Docs





I’ve been using Grammarly since 2014 to keep my sentences and paragraphs as clean as possible before heading to the editor. Not only did this service help me send cleaner documents and manuscripts to my collaborators, but it also helped me learn common mistakes so I could continue to improve my work.

In most web browsers I use, I rarely have problems with Grammarly. The only browser that causes problems is Safari. Still, the problem tends to be limited to Google Docs. Well, I’ve come to realize that the whole Grammarly/Google Docs duo seems like a perpetual work in progress. But when it works, it works brilliantly. Sadly, Safari often interrupts its work by disappearing a little green (or red, depending on the state of your work) circle. It can be frustrating, especially when you’re in a groove and the words flow easily.

Luckily, I’ve found that the fix is ​​usually pretty easy. Unfortunately, a fix is ​​not guaranteed and sometimes the only option is to uninstall and reinstall the Grammarly Safari extension. But before jumping to the uninstall/install route, there’s an easy fix to try first.

Let me show you what to do.

Fixed Grammarly/Safari/Google Docs issues

What you need: All you need is a running instance of Safari, the Grammarly extension installed, a valid Grammarly account, and a valid Google Docs account. We demonstrate this fix in Safari running on a MacBook Pro with macOS Ventura.

Open your Safari browser and[Safari]>[拡張機能]Click.

Access the Safari Extension popup from the Safari menu bar.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

This issue often occurs when the Grammarly extension is out of date. This extension is updated regularly and can cause issues with Google Docs when outdated on Safari. When the Safari Extensions popup opens, search for the Grammarly entry. If an update is indicated, click it to update your Grammarly extension.

Associated with Grammarly[更新]If the button is visible, there is a problem.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

Once the extension update is complete, close the pop-up window and then close Safari (make sure any work in open tabs is saved first). Restart your browser and open the Google document you were working on before, and you should see a Grammarly circle in the bottom right corner of your browser.

This simple fix fixed the problem every time. I always assume there is an extension update when the Grammarly icon disappears from Google Docs. Run the update, restart Safari, and get back to work.

However, if this does not resolve the issue, uninstall the Grammarly extension ([Safari]>[拡張機能]), the surest solution is to close Safari, reopen Safari, and reinstall the extension. If you go that route, you’ll also need to sign back into your Grammarly account.

Hopefully the easier of the two fixes will fix the problem.

