



Without Zoom, would I have been able to connect with work, family, and friends during the pandemic? Approved. These are his eight missed opportunities for innovation and employment. The United States cannot afford to overlook start-up companies that lead to technological innovation. It’s time for the United States to invest in innovative solutions to revitalize our economy. It’s time to pass the Startup Visa Act and create an entrepreneurial visa program.

Migrant entrepreneurs drive higher levels of productivity through innovation and job creation. But the US still has no path to permanent residency for immigrant entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, 25 countries, including Singapore and the UK, already have startup visa programs in place. As such, Congress must pass the Startup Visas Act to implement an entrepreneurship-based visa program. Passing the Startup Visa Act will strengthen U.S. economic growth, demonstrate bipartisanship on immigration reform, and improve innovation.

Currently, immigrant entrepreneurs can begin working in the United States through the H-1B visa program or the International Entrepreneur Parole Program (IEP). The H-1B visa requires immigrants to work for a US-based company before starting their own business. Additionally, the International Entrepreneur Parole Program can only grant visas for a maximum of five years. Participants must leave the United States if they wish to apply for permanent residency. Neither option offers a sustainable path to allowing immigrants to establish long-term business her ventures.

Passing the Startup Visas Act will establish a sustainable entrepreneurship-based visa program and strengthen US economic growth. Enabling immigrants to start businesses in the United States encourages innovation and job creation. A staggering 25% of new businesses in the US are led by first-generation immigrants. In some states, such as California, immigration-driven businesses account for over 40% of her new business. Granting permanent residency to immigrants creates new job opportunities for all Americans.

If the Startup Visas Act is passed, it will generate bipartisan support because it is a targeted approach to immigration reform. We focus on applicants with economic growth and professional backgrounds. Immigration policy is a contentious issue, but recent legislation in the Startup Act and the American Competition Act shows bipartisan support for entrepreneurship-based visa programs. Immigrant entrepreneurship addresses economic growth and improves the efficiency of the immigration system. Both are bipartisan issues.

With the passage of the Startup Visa Act, the United States is actively considering opportunities to stay at the forefront of technological innovation. Immigrant-led companies are 35% more likely to obtain patents than U.S. native-led companies. From Google’s Sergey Brin to Yahoo!’s Jerry Yang, the immigrant entrepreneur has driven productivity and job creation with his successful business ventures.

Some Americans may be skeptical of the new visa program given its high costs and abuse. Important to note. The visa program will adopt the same fees as the H-1B visa program, resulting in positive cost recovery. Additionally, the visa program employs a rigorous vetting process and consistent check-ins with sponsored startups to ensure all conditions are met, including job creation.

Immigrant entrepreneurs make a difference in our lives. We “google” daily for information. Zoom meetings are everywhere. The Startup Visa Act empowers immigrants to establish new businesses in the United States. They increase job creation and productivity. They boost the American economy. It’s time to revolutionize immigration policy. To enable our fellow immigrant entrepreneurs to create innovations that will benefit America for decades to come.

