Google announces page experience is a ranking signal, not a ranking system





Google now says that page experience, mobile friendliness, page speed, and safe sites are ranking “signals”, not ranking “systems.” Google search executive Danny Sullivan said on Twitter this morning, “This just meant that these were signals used by other systems, not ranking *systems*.”

The confusion came after Google removed some ranking systems from their help documentation. Google recently removed the Page Experience System from its main list, but did not add it to the deprecated list. We’ve also removed Mobile Friendly Ranking, Page Speed, and Safe Site Systems from the deprecated list in this help document.

Further confusion arose when Google changed the help documentation page for this ranking system, when Google made changes to the Helpful Content page specific to the page experience. So Google wrote that page experience is just a “concept”. Page Experience Updates was a concept intended to describe a set of important page experience aspects that site owners should focus on. In particular, we introduced Core Web Vitals as a new signal that our core ranking system took into account, as well as other page experience signals such as HTTPS that we already took into account. It’s not a separate ranking system, nor is it an amalgamation of all these signals into one “page experience” signal. ”

Now, Danny Sullivan posted a lengthy answer on Twitter, stating, “Just because we got rid of them doesn’t mean we stop considering aspects of the page experience. This is because these aren’t ranking *systems*, they are It just means that it is a signal used by other systems.”

The ranking system page changed because “in hindsight, the ‘updates’ to the various page experiences we’ve been doing became a system and were added when they shouldn’t have been added as a signal “So when we updated our page experience guidance last week, we also updated our systems page to not list what was really a signal and not a system,” Sullivan said. added Mr.

“Regarding the confusion that occurred, last week we didn’t tell people to check the page for a ranking system as part of our guidance on page experience. It didn’t make sense. We removed the system that was actually a signal So when people visit the page in the future, they will (hopefully) not be confused,” Sullivan added.

“Google’s core ranking system aims to reward content that provides a great page experience,” added Danny Sullivan.

Page experience is therefore considered a ranking “signal” and a “concept” rather than a ranking “system”.

Below is that tweet.

Guidance on page experience can be found here. We shared it together with a blog post last week.

I’m not saying that the page experience is somehow “obsolete” or that you should ignore things like Core Web Vitals and being mobile friendly. oppose. If you say pic.twitter.com/KkjRklCmnH

Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) Apr 28, 2023

Here is the full copy and paste:

Guidance on page experience was shared in last week’s blog post at https://developers.google.com/search/docs/appearance/page-experience.

I’m not saying that the page experience is somehow “obsolete” or that you should ignore things like Core Web Vitals and being mobile friendly. oppose. Consider these and other aspects of your page experience if you want to be successful in Google Search’s core ranking system.

Last week, we also updated the ranking system page. A ranking *system* is different than a ranking *signal* (systems usually use signals). That page listed several items related to the page experience as “systems” that were actually signals. They shouldn’t have been on the system page. Getting rid of them doesn’t mean we no longer consider aspects of the page experience. This meant that these were signals used by other systems, not the ranked *system*.

How did they even get to that page in the first place? Last year, we stopped using the term “update” as synonymous with “system.”This post explains it in detail: https://developers.google.com/search/blog/2022/11/introducing-guide-to – ranking system

In creating this page, I looked at the many “updates” I’ve made over the past year, described them as a system, and converted them. In hindsight, the various page experience “updates” we’ve been doing have become system and added when they shouldn’t have been added as signals. So when we updated the page experience guidance last week, we also updated the systems page to not list what was actually a signal and not a system.

Regarding the confusion that occurred, as part of our guidance on page experience, we didn’t tell people to check the ranking system page last week. It would have made no sense. Removed a system that was actually a signal so people don’t (hopefully) get confused if they visit the page in the future.

Instead, we created a blog post explaining what people should care about and an updated page about Page Experience. Both of these had FAQs. Here’s the blog post: https://developers.google.com/search/blog/2023/04/page-experience-in-search

What’s the big point? The first sentence of the page experience guidance states:

“Google’s core ranking system aims to reward content that provides a great page experience.”

Hope this helps clarify things more.

Less confusion?

Forum discussion on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/google-page-experience-ranking-signal-35310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos