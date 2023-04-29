Together, the University of Toronto and the University of Montral will receive $325 million as part of a $1.4 billion federal investment in university innovation.





Other projects focus on sustainability, health, and immigration.

The University of Toronto and the University of Montral have received a combined $325 million from the federal government for artificial intelligence (AI) research initiatives.

The funding is part of a broader $1.4 billion investment in 11 colleges and universities across the country. This is done through the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF), which funds post-secondary research.

Research initiatives being invested range from clean Arctic transportation to child health and responsible AI.

The University of Toronto receives the largest grant of $199 million for the Acceleration Consortium, an autonomous driving AI lab. The lab is combining AI, robotics and advanced computing to discover new materials and molecules for applications ranging from pharmaceuticals to biodegradable plastics. The lab was established in 2021 with the goal of reducing the time and cost of bringing advanced materials to market.

The Universite de Montral has also received funding for AI with a $124 million grant for projects focused on creating robust, logical, and responsible AI. The funding is directed in particular to the University of Montral and its affiliated schools, Polytechnic Montral and his IVADO, a collaborative research group headed by HEC Montral, and its partners, Universities Laval and McGill. IVADO launched his R3AI with federal funding. It focuses on preventing potential hazards in AI systems and implementing a rigorous framework to guide AI algorithm development.

The focus on AI at both schools, and its responsible development by IVADO in particular, adds to ongoing efforts in Canada at the federal, academic, and private sector levels to ensure the technology is safe for mass adoption. increase.

And in technology, $105 million of the $1.4 billion was allocated to York University to study the potential risks and benefits that technology poses to humanity with Queen’s University.

Other universities with grants include McGill University, which received $165 million to create a comprehensive approach to genome-based RNA therapeutics. Also in the health field, the University of Ottawa gave him $109 million to study the heart-brain connection, and the University of Calgary gave him $125 million for children’s health research.

There are also research projects focused on sustainability. These include Dalhousie University with $154 million allocated for ocean-specific climate action, the University of Victoria with $83 million allocated to accelerate community energy transformation, and decarbonized community research. Includes Concordia University, which has been allocated $123 million to help.

Memorial University of Newfoundland was awarded $91 million for an initiative to bring together the Inuit community to develop a clean Arctic shipping policy. Finally, Toronto Metropolitan University gets her $98 million to study immigration.

Feature image courtesy of the University of Toronto. Photo by David Lee.

