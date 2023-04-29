Notoros: Building a safer digital world





Released on Friday, April 28, 2023

Notoros, the first cohort of startups in data science and AI accelerator Transform, is working to solve security problems in blockchain technology.

said Andrew Brick, co-founder and chief product officer of Notoros, a distributed ledger platform for next-generation Zero Trust applications. .

Zero Trust is a secure design philosophy that assumes everyone is hostile and eliminates the risk of using cryptography to interact with them. This philosophy lays the foundation for a new type of Internet, sometimes called “Web3”.

Brick explains that while being trustworthy is great, relying on trust is fragile.to build [digital] Efficient and scalable blockchain technology is needed to protect the world from deep fakes and other such problems, safe from both human villains and emerging machines.

like-minded partner

Brick, who studied electrical and computer engineering, and Brendan Leiben, co-founder and CEO, aerospace and mechanical engineer, met while working as contractors building various blockchains. Following the Zero Trust philosophy, blockchain is a distributed computing network that enables decentralized, transparent and secure digital transactions.

The two were frustrated with the limitations of existing blockchain technology and wanted to find a better way to develop solutions for their clients.

Blockchain technology today is cumbersome and difficult to use. Worse, Brick says, it regularly conflicts with the existing legal system. This means that blockchain software dictates how you behave, rather than us dictating how the software behaves. The really big change was to bring a compliant and easy-to-use platform.

Combining the Best Technologies

The Brick and Laibens Notoros platform combines the concepts of mainframe computing, Internet communication protocols, and cryptography to provide a robust, flexible, and computationally efficient transaction format for distributed ledger networks.

Notoros allows public and private applications to work together within the same ledger context without compromising security. Generalized for any use case, this technology gives solution architects the freedom to create interoperable applications in any programming language. This means companies can use his Notoros with their existing technology stacks.

The platform also provides a complete set of tools that developers can use to rapidly develop Zero Trust applications with minimal operational costs.

It is the most versatile blockchain, Brick claims, making onboarding to a Zero Trust and Web3 future dramatically easier than the prohibitive complexity and cost of running it today.

ready-made market

Blockchain’s potential applications range from financial services to healthcare to supply chain management to energy trading. The Notoros founders believe their platform, currently in beta, will be the go-to solution for these industries and others.

Mr. Brick knows there is a market for this because he was a customer of our own. It deals with the frustration and absurdity of the method. So even when we were building it, we knew it would be in demand.

The company is piloting its platform with companies in the healthcare, defense, and energy sectors to bring Zero Trust applications to their businesses. The company’s latest project required him to increase the number of full-time developers from 3 to 11.

This summer, Notros graduated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Accelerator Program to create a demonstration application that will dramatically improve an organization’s ability to securely distribute and acquire military intelligence.

The company has also delivered lectures and workshops at Washington University in St. Louis, Northwestern University, and Ohio State University, has scheduled events at the University of Chicago, and is conducting university outreach.

It was a great time for us, Brick said.

we were talking about business

According to the founders, Notros’ next step is to expand its reach and communicate its value to potential clients who may not be familiar with blockchain or Web3 technology.

Since the co-founders and I are engineers, we had to learn the hard way how to effectively communicate our vision to others and how to explain how to solve problems in new ways. When we started, we took the big problem everyone was talking about and fixed it. We thought people would knock on our door, but it simply isn’t working. You need to coordinate your communications accordingly.

The founders believe the Polsky Centers Transform Accelerator will be the perfect place to not only hone their communication skills, but to build the relationships they need to unlock the potential of Web3 technologies.

The University of Chicago is a key institution at the intersection of various industries and businesses, Brick said. We are at that crossroads and want to make sure everyone can work together seamlessly.

We are very excited about the Transform Accelerator as it is a major step towards gaining the institutional buy-in needed to allow this technology to be as effective as it should be.

Notoros is one of three startups selected for the first cohort of the Transform accelerator.

>>Transform cohort 2 applications will begin on April 17, 2023.

Article by Devon McPhee, freelance writer and editor and owner of DM Editorial Services, LLC. Devon has over 20 years of experience covering business, science and technology, health and medicine, and higher education.

