



Google’s Pixel 8 Pro receives a hardware upgrade from the Pixel 7 Pro (pictured). [+] new report.

Google

Google’s next-generation Pixel 8 Pro smartphone has already been the subject of several leaks and plenty of speculation, but it looks like it will get a major camera upgrade from the current Pixel 7 Pro.

We’ve already seen leaks detailing improved sensor tech and enhanced low-light photography tech, both of which should significantly improve the camera’s overall performance.

Well, in a recent tweet, well-known leaker Ice Universe speculated that the Pixel 8 Pro would utilize Samsung’s 50-megapixel Isocell GN2 sensor. At 1/1.12″ in size, the Isocell GN2 is significantly larger than the 1/1.31″ sensor currently introduced in the Pixel 7 Pro (also 50 megapixels).

A larger sensor allows the camera to capture more light at any given exposure, improving low-light performance and reducing image noise, resulting in sharper images. However, the Isocell GN2 offers not only a size advantage, but also a new Staggered HDR feature, which is expected to appear in Google’s camera offerings this year. These he two upgrades alone should give your camera a big boost in performance.

The Isocell GN2 is the most obvious upgrade from the Isocell GN1 featured on the Pixel 7 Pro. However, it uses staggered HDR, which makes it a likely candidate for the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s even more likely that the weight of Ice Universes is behind the idea.

Staggered HDR is a feature built into the sensor hardware that allows you to simultaneously capture shots, medium exposures, and long exposures, allowing you to capture scenes with high dynamic range in a single shot. This offers a significant advantage over current methods that require multiple separate shots to be combined to achieve a similar effect.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also expected to feature an upgraded Night Sight mode that uses both rear cameras simultaneously, enabling the feature for the first time with zoomed-in shots. The enhancements allow for better image quality across the zoom range, both during the day and at night.

Whatever camera hardware Google chooses, the Pixel 8 Pro is sure to be an exciting release when it releases later this year.

