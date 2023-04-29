Oracle Cerner for the last 30 days





From partnerships with Microsoft, Zoom, and Deloitte, to hiring former Trump administration officials, to suspending the VA’s EHR rollout, Oracle Cerner has had a busy 30 days.

Below are Becker’s 11 most recent headlines for EHR vendors.

1. On April 26th, The Spokesman-Review experienced a full system outage on April 25th, just days after the VA Oracle Cerner EHR system experienced a 5 hour service interruption.

2. Congressman introduced a bill giving VA and Oracle Cerner 180 days to fix problematic EHR systems at five VA facilities. Failure to do so will result in lawmakers considering ending the project, FedScoop reported on April 25.

3. The VA is suspending all future Oracle Cerner EHR system deployments until facilities already using the Oracle Cerner EHR system can address system issues, FedScoop reported on April 21. bottom.

4. Seema Velma, former CMS administrator for former President Donald Trump, joined Oracle on April 20 as the new senior vice president and general manager of Oracle’s Life Sciences business.

5. On April 18, Oracle will extend its partnership with Zoom to integrate telemedicine capabilities into Oracle Cerner Millennium.

6. On April 18, Oracle partnered with consulting firm Deloitte to expand its offering of health technology designed to increase connectivity.

7. Hospitals and healthcare systems using Epic or Cerner EHR systems can access Microsoft Teams for virtual visits within the EHR, Microsoft said on April 12th.

8. St. Joseph Medical Center, based in Yonkers, NY, expanded its Oracle Health EHR system and Cerner RevElate patient accounting system to its 12 clinic medical systems on April 12.

9. Cerner Enviza is working with the FDA and John Snow Labs to develop an artificial intelligence-based tool that can extract clinical notes from a patient’s EHR, the EHR vendor said on April 10.

10. Larry Ellison, the chairman, chief technology officer and co-founder of Cerner’s parent company Oracle, was named on the April 4th Forbes Billionaires List, according to an April 4 report. Ranked 4th by net worth.

11. Coryell Health, based in Gatesville, Texas, began the first phase of Cerner EHR implementation in hospitals, outpatient departments and clinics on March 27.

