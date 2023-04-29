Key to Digital Transformation and Technological Innovation to Accelerate India’s SDG Achievement





The 2019 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit launched a global call for a decade of action to accelerate the achievement of the 2015 Sustainable Development Goals. UN members have outlined six action points that focus on areas that have witnessed slow progress globally, from sustainable and equitable economies and sustainable food systems to ensuring a global environmental commons. bottom. However, the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic has proven to be a major hurdle, increasing poverty and economic uncertainty.

Governments today are grappling with multiple crises, including poverty, inflation, unemployment and irreversible climate change. The government thinks as usual, especially with regard to the Asia-Pacific region (with leaders such as India and China), which has two-thirds of his global population and is a major target for SDG progress. There is a growing realization that we can’t afford it. rely on

In light of these challenges, the United Nations has identified technological innovation and digital transformation as two key levers to rapidly achieve SDG achievement. According to a World Economic Forum report, more than 70% of SDG 136 targets could be achieved through technology applications already deployed. To achieve this, the following enablers are essential to harness the potential of technological innovation:

Show full image

(Source: WEF and PwC)

For the Indian public sector, the main objective driving innovation is its role in improving public systems, service delivery and development outcomes. Government technology challenges in India have grown from the 90s, when ICT was first adopted by the public sector, to the current Digital India Initiative and creative solutions such as UIDAI, UPI Platform, National Urban Information System and Digitization of Land Records. has evolved. The India Stack and India Enterprise Architecture are greatly advancing the public services that can be delivered using shared, open and modular digital platform technologies.

According to the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index, India ranks among the top countries surveyed in 2022. This reflects the digital transformation India has witnessed in recent years, along with steps taken by both central and state governments. Countries such as China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan consistently rank highly in terms of e-governance, digitization, policy innovation, and automation of public service delivery, so there is room for learning.

Show full image

(Source: MeITY Report, Evolving Paradigms of Digital Governance in India)

Given its importance in rapidly achieving SDG achievement and its potential to open up important development pathways, The/Nudge Institute launched its own program in June 2021 called the “Indian Administrative Fellowship”. It has started. This fellowship aims to accelerate innovation and adoption of technology solutions in public systems. The program provides a collaborative platform for visionary civil servants and senior corporate executives (with more than 15 years of leadership experience) to engage in agriculture, rural development, job creation, and, above all, education and governance reform.

Ravi Trivedi, a member of the first IAF cohort, tackled the theme of doubling farmers’ incomes by bringing innovation to their fields and increasing market access. Agritech, where he helped establish innovation cells and promoted multiple public-private partnerships to deploy innovative solutions such as carbon credit cashback schemes and AI-based early detection of pests. We took advantage of the start-up potential. Ramachandran Narayanan devised a nutrition policy to improve the overall nutritional status of the population through technology-focused interventions. Fellow also co-developed his IT platform to enhance infrastructure management in Anganwadi to provide grassroots workers with real-time data on nutrition. Finally, Shoba Reddy worked on upgrading his Panchatantra portal, a comprehensive platform to enhance, digitize and centralize all major functions and operations of gram panchayats. Together the 10 Fellows have mobilized more than Rs 2.5 crore of his development capital and worked on 36 projects of strategic interest.

The Indian Government Fellowship, which launched a cohort in Punjab and successfully concluded its first cohort in Karnataka with a graduation event at Raj Bhavan, Bangalore, is now inviting applications for 23 cohorts in Karnataka. increase. The application deadline is April 30th.

Click here for more information: https://bit.ly/3nBkpQj

Author: Vivek Sharma, State Lead, Indian Administrative Fellowship; Selvi X, Senior Associate, Indian Administrative Fellowship

