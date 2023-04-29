Can small businesses benefit from the tech boom?





Automated warehouses, remote operations with virtual reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning in logistics from self-driving trucks and cycle-counting drones to fully autonomous goods-to-person (GTP) warehouse systems that enable high-density storage It is becoming an increasingly important topic in the industry. For small, fast-moving consumer goods.

Driven by growth in technological innovation and the industry’s appetite for automated solutions, the logistics sector is working to revolutionize global supply chains with a range of custom-built solutions for the logistics giant to implement, the most It attracts bright minds and talented people. .

However, innovation in logistics technology is not limited to those with the biggest wallets and large technical teams to implement and manage these products. It’s about optimizing operations, sharing data, and integrating to enable effective partnerships.

After all, we are part of a global supply chain network. No one operates in isolation. This is where innovation must encompass all partners, large and small.

Of the more than 20,000 3PL businesses operating in the United States today, the average company has approximately 20 employees. In Canada, 90% of the logistics industry is made up of small and medium enterprises (SMBs).

These SMBs are the lifeblood of our economy. To keep the broader supply chain moving efficiently, it is imperative to have technology designed for small businesses to ensure they are equipped to compete in a changing logistics environment.

Specifically, these tools should be integrated and intuitive to use so that SMB logistics operators can reduce overhead. It also needs to be more precise, flexible and scalable, allowing SMBs to seamlessly partner with other members of their supply chain regardless of size. This means that technology providers are increasingly having to consider how to tailor these services to his SMB provider’s needs.

While most SMBs don’t have the capital to invest in large-scale robotic solutions and autonomous fleets, there are many new technological advances that smaller players can adopt to optimize their operations. there is.

Technologies that traditionally required large capital investments are changing, such as autonomous robotics, warehouse automation, and the expensive new machines and appropriately qualified operators that were previously required. Suppliers are now diversifying their product offerings to allow more providers to take advantage of the benefits provided by these technologies.

This follows the move to Software as a Service (SaaS) that has transformed the delivery of warehouse management systems for SMB 3PLs over the past decade. Technology delivered as a service is on the rise in logistics, giving smaller players the flexibility to pick and choose the technology that works for them and scale up flexibly.

SaaS systems allow SMBs to access the tools they need using the devices and hardware they have at hand, giving them greater control and greater choice.

We are now seeing other options that allow operators to shift capital expenditures towards operational expenditures by utilizing as-a-service style offerings. Leading companies are offering robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) programs to offer autonomous robots and automation technologies in a more flexible way, expanding options for SMBs.

This eliminates the need for millions of dollars of upfront investment, and the cloud-based platforms that accompany these products are becoming increasingly robust and intuitive. Reduces the need for extensive in-house expertise.

Another area of ​​perhaps more tangible innovation for the average SMB 3PL warehouse is that virtual reality (VR) technology is an available option when it comes to procuring specialized equipment and licensed operators, such as forklifts and their drivers. How to change VR enables qualified drivers to remotely control forklifts safely in warehouses miles away.

SMB warehouses have access to subscription-based services. With this service, you can rent forklifts and drivers by the hour instead of investing in machinery and having dedicated staff on site for only part of the day.

As niche solutions continue to develop, smaller players should be able to choose the add-on integrations they want to incorporate into their warehouse and transportation systems.

This could be AI plugins for warehouse inventory forecasting and demand planning, or system integrations that enable partnering with last-mile providers using drones and self-driving vehicles for parcel and LTL deliveries.

As the logistics sector drives greater innovation, there is an opportunity to build connected partnerships to help players of all sizes and services build more connected supply chains.

SaaS has paved the way for small businesses to understand the value of flexibility and scalability when choosing the right applications for their operations. It’s an exciting trend for this same approach to break down barriers to adoption and offer SMBs the opportunity to take full advantage of the latest wave of technology.

Shaun Hagenis, Head of North America and COO of CartonCloud, said:

