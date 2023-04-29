Data Doctor: When should I upgrade to Windows 11?





Ken Colburn of Data Doctors discusses important factors when upgrading to Windows 11, such as how old your computer is and what you plan to upgrade.

Q: Now that Windows 10 is retired, should I upgrade to Windows 11 now?

A: Windows 10 isn’t obsolete, but it’s nearing the “end of support” of Microsoft’s support lifecycle.

When Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 in 2025, it’s hard to believe Windows 10 will be 10 years old.

Everyone with Windows 10 will be forced to upgrade at some point, so the question isn’t if you upgrade, but when.

How old your computer is, how you use it, and what you plan to replace in the near future are important factors.

Hardware requirements for Windows 11

One of the biggest considerations is the age of your current computer. Windows 10 is designed to work on almost any kind of hardware, but Windows 11 has stricter hardware requirements.

The easiest way to check if your hardware is ready for Windows 11 is to follow the steps Microsoft has posted using the PC Health Check app.

Even if the first check says your computer can’t run Windows 11, change the way your hardware is set up.[詳細]You may be able to resolve the displayed reason by clicking the button.

Obviously, if the hardware doesn’t meet the requirements, you’ll need to get a new computer. Fortunately, the end of support date is October 14, 2025, so he has over a year to switch to a new computer.

Since the new computer you bought already comes with Windows 11, there’s little reason to spend time or potential money upgrading your existing computer if you plan to buy a new one next year.

Software compatibility issues

Even if the hardware is deemed compatible, it may still be software compatible with older programs, so you should do your research before attempting an upgrade.

All dependent programs should be verified for compatibility with Windows 11 by visiting the software company’s support website or searching the web for known compatibility issues.

If you’re using the current Microsoft Productivity Tools and most web-based programs, upgrading isn’t much of an issue. As long as you’re on the latest version of Windows 10, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

Before you upgrade

Even though Microsoft’s tools say you can upgrade, under certain circumstances you need to delay the upgrade.

First and foremost, if you are experiencing issues such as very long boot times, intermittent freezes or lockups, or repeating error messages, we recommend that you address the causes of these symptoms before upgrading. increase.

If your existing system is unstable or prone to errors, an attempt to upgrade your operating system will be very unsuccessful, rendering your computer inoperable and requiring significant technical skills to get it working again. may become.

In any case, make sure you have verified backups of important data before starting in case of serious problems.

If you don’t want to do homework and tests to determine your best path, consult an expert to determine how and when to upgrade.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask technical questions on Facebook or Twitter.

