That’s the end of Windows 10 annual updates, according to Microsoft.

Windows 11 was released in October 2021, but Windows 10 has received feature updates every year since then. Windows 10 21H2 was released around the same time as Windows 11, and Windows 10 22H2 was released a year later.

But according to the roadmap update posted yesterday, version 22H2 will be the end of the road for Windows 10. His Microsoft product manager Jason Leznek reiterated that Windows 10 will continue to receive security updates until he cuts off in October 2025, but there will be no more annual feature updates for Windows 10. .

As noted on the Windows 10 Enterprise and Education and Windows 10 Home and Pro lifecycle pages, Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025, Leznek wrote. The current version, 22H2, is the final version of Windows 10 and all editions will continue to be supported with monthly security update releases until that date.

In terms of day-to-day impacts on people still using Windows 10, this is a minor one. The company never published comprehensive release notes for Windows 10 22H2, and most of Microsoft’s efforts have apparently been directed toward Windows 11 and its built-in apps over the past year and a half. At least some of the people still running Windows 10 are doing so because they don’t want to deal with the changes, so the end of Feature Updates isn’t necessarily heartbreaking.

The looming 2025 update cutoff means PCs that don’t meet the Windows 11 system requirements will no longer get officially supported Windows security updates. Most of these systems are at least 7-8 years old at the time, and while old, they are not past the point where they are useful for many devices. Users must install the unsupported Windows 11 or use an alternative operating system such as ChromeOS Flex or other Linux versions.

Leznek also said the next LTSC version of Windows 11 won’t be released until late 2024. A platform that an IT manager uses if he doesn’t want to keep up with rolling out his new Windows releases every year. The regular consumer version of Windows 11 should continue with his 23H2 major update later this year.

