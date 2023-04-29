Style and content: How to break the deadlock | Opinion





Dear Reader,

This week we pose and restate the question, which is routinely asked.

In our life coaching business we meet a lot of people who feel they don’t necessarily need therapy, they need something. They may feel frustrated or isolated in a vague sense. They feel ready for change, and although they can define goals, they cannot define a path to achieving them. This may seem simple, but it’s been mentioned over and over again. However, this fact is often ignored. If no action is taken, no change will occur.

Humans are motivated by one of two forces: love or fear. Once we start acting out of love, we start to get stuck. Love comes in many forms: PASSION FOR A CAUUSE speaks up in ways that surprise us, seeks deeper meaning and connection, and ignites solutions to solvable conflicts. can guide us to Recognizing love in everyday moments can lead to better, more fulfilling relationships with partners, spouses, or children. Falling in love (or trying to fall in love) gives us energy, confidence and the freedom to take risks. Whether someone’s feelings are high or low, responding with love can make us feel more intense and clarify what is important to us.

The opposite of LOVE is FEAR. Not only does this leave us stuck, fear weakens us, as Janet Reno said. Fear can make us believe that we are smaller and inadequate than we really are.The biggest fear that holds us back is the fear of failure. We often hear the inspirational notion of refusing to accept failure, and the reality is that it is. Failure has real consequences and consequences in our lives. Failure helps us when we accept that failure is not the opposite of success, it simply stops us on our way to success. We often don’t try something because there is no guarantee it will work. Resilience is built by trying, failing, reflecting and trying again. Seeing your peers making great strides in school, career, sports, weight loss, or moving to a new place can create a fear of being left behind. This comparison can be a motivator or an obstacle to your choices! Look to someone you admire and recreate the traits that suit you. Setting goals in a way that only measures in line with other people’s ideas of success can make you feel bad about having to choose your own goals.

The question is, how can we make credible leaps, perhaps inadequate, but still positive and focused on growth?

Trust your intuition and intuition. This feeling is more than an emotion. Your intuition is the link from your past to your present, how you made and decided, or how you met and perceived success. and practice. Intuition can be improved through careful practice. Listen more than speak. Observe your interactions throughout the day and make a list of situations and outcomes. Start subtly changing things that aren’t working.

Erase the word, but perhaps, perhaps, remove it from your vocabulary. Both in internal dialogue and in conversations with family, friends and colleagues. These words, often called middle words, are very nondeterministic and status quo. Two situations that get you stuck.

When evaluating whether to try something new or make a change. I encourage you to ask yourself two questions. What could be the worst possible outcome if I do this or if I take this chance? Can I live with it? If the result is palatable. Make changes with calculated risk. Don’t talk to the world or put yourself in the spotlight. Step into reality. Real feet ensure safety. In other words, don’t quit your job and start a new venture. Do two things at once, knowing your chances of success are high because you are not hopeless. be built.

Talk to an objective person who you think has already taken some risks with positive results. You’ll be amazed at how many failures and reboots and redoes it took to get there. The best people are those who are confidential and who give candid feedback.

Finally, start by working on and adopting the one quality you see in others that is making a difference in the world and in your own life. Be bold, be persistent, be passionate! Dare!

— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of Style & Substances, are certified life coaches with professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Together, they have been married for over 75 years, raised seven children, and experienced family growth, joy, and change through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships, and pets. Their philosophy is to answer readers’ questions and bring grace and connection through difficult conversations.Contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressrepublican.com/opinion/style-and-substance-how-to-get-unstuck/article_8c26bdac-e5f4-11ed-a55c-7b7e366f0cfe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos