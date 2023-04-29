



Spiceworks shares four key takeaways from RSA Conference 2023, which ended yesterday. At his four-day event, AI was highlighted as the next big thing in cybersecurity. Meanwhile, Austin, Texas-based HiddenLayer defeated his nine other finalists to win the 18th Annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox at RSA Conference 2023. Also, check out his five most dangerous new attack techniques and security products announced at the event.

The RSA Conference ended yesterday, giving attendees and those watching from afar a chance to reflect on this year’s theme: working together. RSA Conference 2023 is the second in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is noticeably larger than last year.

With 652 speakers, 400+ sessions, 500+ exhibitors, and 25 tracks, Spiceworks presents the top four takeaways from one of the industry’s largest security events.

4 takeaways from the 2023 RSA Conference 1. This week’s unofficial theme is AI

AI in cybersecurity took center stage at RSA Conference or RSAC 2023. Excellence in AI was underscored by dozens of companies unveiling their respective AI-powered cybersecurity products.

AI, and more specifically its use in cybersecurity, appeared to be in its early stages earlier this year. However, corporate hesitation to integrate AI technologies, including generative AI such as ChatGPT, into their products and services is waning, with Microsoft being the first to announce the Security CoPilot.

Cisco, Google, IBM, Tenable, Armorblox, NextDLP, and dozens of other companies have launched AI-integrated cybersecurity products, and the trend is well underway. Besides ChatGPT, other AI products the cybersecurity industry is considering adopting include DALL-E, Stabe Diffusion, Keras, GitHub CoPilot, TensorFlow, and PyTorch.

The importance of AI has been emphasized by several industry leaders, including Rohit Ghai, CEO of RSA Security. He went so far as to declare that the Zero Trust would not allow him to be recruited without the power of AI.

MK Palmore, Cybersecurity Strategy Advisor and Director of GoogleCloud and Cyversity, said in an interview with Infosecurity: To accommodate this new paradigm of making these Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI available.

2. Most Innovative Startups

With AI taking over as the shiny new technology everyone wants to protect, the winner of this year’s RSAC innovation sandbox is easy. Austin, Texas-based HiddenLayer defeated his nine other finalists to win the 18th Annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox at RSA Conference 2023.

Chris Sestito, co-founder and CEO of HiddenLayer, emphasized that AI/ML systems are vulnerable to cyberattacks. This technology he will create a $15.7 trillion market (PwC) and by 2030 he will take 300 million jobs (Goldman Sachs). HiddenLayer predicts that within the next three years protecting AI will become a greater social need than protecting operating systems.

According to Sestito, HiddenLayer took the concept of endpoint detection and response (EDR) and applied it to the development of its machine learning security platform, the MLDR platform. It is delivered on the cloud.

HiddenLayer essentially removes the interdependence between data scientists and cybersecurity experts, allowing both to securely access AI models in a secure environment.

Other finalists in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox competition include AnChain.AI, Astrix Security, Dazz, Endor Labs, Pangea, Relyance AI, SafeBase, Valence Security and Zama. In total, the top 10 finalists of the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest have been acquired over 75 times and raised over $12.5 billion.

3. Latest Attack Techniques

In the Five Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques session, moderated by Ed Skoudis, President of the SANS Technology Institute, cybersecurity experts identified the five most dangerous new attack techniques that, as the name suggests, pose significant security risks to organizations. We have detailed a new attack technique. these are:

Life off the Cloud – SEO Attacks and Malvertising Developer Attacks ChatGPT Phishing in Malware (Ransomware) Development, Generative AI in Social Engineering

Katie Nickels, SANS Institute Certified Instructor and Red Canary Intelligence Director, sees an increasing prevalence of cyber intrusion attempts through cloud-injected search engine optimization poisoning and malvertising. emphasized.

In SEO attacks, attackers inject malware or malicious URLs into top search results to gain initial access to corporate networks, often for a fee. Malvertising is also included in her MITER ATTACK framework list of common threat vectors.

What’s new here is that the use of cloud services has leveled up, Nickels said. So why would the enemy do this? Why would they use the cloud? Why would they live off the cloud? The reason is. It’s simple, easy, cheap, and convenient to set up your infrastructure.

Dr. Johannes Ullrich, Director of Research at the SANS Institute, highlighted the rise in cyberattacks against developers. We often talk about dependencies and malicious components. Developers were the first to be exposed to these malicious components within an organization, Ullrich said, with some specifically attacking developers.

Stephen Sims, Offensive Operations Curriculum Leader and Fellow at the SANS Institute, drew attention to the use of ChatGPT by attackers. Recent ResearchOpens in a new window.

Additionally, ChatGPT refused to develop the ransomware code when prompted by Sims. However, generative AI created code for individual ransomware components, which Sims was able to integrate later.

ChatGPT’s risks are also inherent in crafting socially engineered phishing emails to extract sensitive information or lure targets to malicious links, said DFIR Curriculum Lead, said Heather Mahalik, Senior Director, Digital Intelligence, SANS Institute, Cellebrite.

4. New Products and Services Announced at RSA Conference 2023

Below is a compiled list of Spiceworks’ picks for the key product and service announcements announced at the 2023 RSA Conference.

company

Product Company Product Company Product AWS Amazon GuardDuty Update Torq Security Hyperautomation Platform BlackBerry

Expanding Cylance’s Cybersecurity Portfolio

Cisco

New XDR Solutions Trellix Endpoint Security Suite Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform Google Cloud Security AI Workbench Google Cloud Security AI Workbench CrowdStrike CrowdStream for XDR, log management, AI-based analytics Panoray

Risk Insights and Response Portal for Supply Chain Risk

IBM

QRadar Security Suite Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Enhanced Sentinel One for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services

singularity security data lake

Sekronix

Unified Defense SIEM Platform Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud Thales SafeNet eToken Fusion Series SentinelOne AI-based Threat Hunting Platform Akamai Prolexic Network Cloud Firewall Tessian

Respond to email threats

Image Source: Shutterstock

Cybersecurity details

