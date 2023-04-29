Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which Should You Buy?





Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Galaxy A54 looks very similar to the Galaxy S23 ‘Lite’, offering a minimalist yet rugged design. In terms of performance, the display and battery life are attractive options, as is long software support.

google pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is Google’s latest budget phone, taking many of the Pixel 6 experiences and condensing them into a more affordable package.

If you’re looking for a phone that offers a great experience with lots of great features and features, but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, you have a few options. Phones are offered by Samsung and Google. The Galaxy A54 and Pixel 6a (respectively), of course.

Pricing, specifications and availability:

At the time of publication, there was a significant price difference between the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy A54. The former is heavily discounted and is about to be replaced by the Pixel 7a because it’s pretty old in current smartphone parlance. This makes it a very smart purchase.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5GGoogle Pixel 6aBrandSamsungGoogleSoCExynos 1380Tensor G1 Display 6.4 inch, Super AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz6.1 inch, OLED, Full HD+, 60Hz Battery 5000mAh4410mAh, fast charging Front Camera 13MP, f/2.28MP, f/2.0 Rear Camera 50MP Main f/1.9 OIS, 12MP Ultrawide f/2.2, 5MP Macro f/2.4 12.2MP f/1.7 Main, 12MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g152.2 x 71.8. x 8.9mm, 178gIP rated IP67IP67 design and durability

When it comes to design and durability, there is one thing that can dictate your decision when choosing between these two phones. it’s the size. Pixel and Galaxy phones are quite different in how they feel in your hand.

Samsung’s phones are noticeably taller, wider and heavier than Pixel phones. Google’s phone is a very agile device that can be operated with one hand, but the A54 is a fairly large device. Its slimness helps somewhat, but it’s not as compact as a Pixel phone.

The two companies took contrasting approaches to both materials and aesthetics. Pixel phones have a sturdy aluminum frame that gives the phone a slightly stiffer feel. However, Samsung uses high-quality glass on the front and back, so the exterior should be more resistant to bangs and impacts.

Both waterproof and dustproof are exactly the same, something you won’t get with many other phones in this price range.With IP67, it can withstand any dust and can be submerged in 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. is also tolerable. In real life, this means that if you take a phone call in the rain or accidentally drop it in water, it will almost certainly survive unscathed.

As for looks, it’s completely subjective. The Pixel’s two-tone panel with black frame and camera bar is distinctive and easily recognizable as a Pixel phone. Samsung’s clean, minimal approach to Galaxy phones also has a strong appeal, though that feeling is somewhat marred by the frame’s plastic-like exterior.

Overall, from a design standpoint, I prefer the overall more compact Pixel design. And I like the Pixel 6a’s rectangular, minimalist look on the front, much like Samsung’s rounded corners and bezels are clean. However, while Samsung has its size advantage, it all comes to the fore when looking at features and performance. So let’s dive into the display and software first.

There are several ways to compare displays, media experiences, and software. On paper, Samsung has a lot to offer, and that’s reflected in display performance.

At 6.4 inches to the 6.1-inch Pixel screen, it’s the larger of the two screens, but not too narrow, featuring a slightly wider aspect ratio. This screen gives you the feeling of a wider and more immersive view than the Pixel.

However, both are Full HD+ resolutions, so there is no noticeable difference in terms of sharpness and detail. Technically, the Pixel 6a’s screen has several times more pixels per inch, but the difference isn’t easily noticeable to the naked eye.

The biggest difference between the two screens is in color reproduction. Both have different color modes. Samsung’s Vivid mode is the default and it’s too saturated, so I set it to Natural mode instead. Pixel has ‘Boost’, ‘Adaptive’ and ‘Natural’ modes. So, again, set it to natural for comparison.

When both are set to this mode, one thing that stands out is that the Samsung screen still saturates the colors quite a bit, especially in orange and red, as they are a little exaggerated. , you may start to lose detail. The whites in the scene are much cleaner and more golden tones on the Pixel. The Pixel’s screen has much more muted colors, and often suffers from that, but switching to adaptive mode gives it a more vibrant look that’s comparable to Samsung’s, but with fewer red/warm overtones. .

Perhaps surprisingly, we found both displays to be bright enough in most situations. Outdoors in bright sunlight, the Samsung was slightly better at cutting out the bright rays bouncing off the glass. Both support HDR10+.

One area where Samsung beats the Pixel is in refresh rate. It can be distributed up to 120Hz, and can be switched between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. Pixel he is locked to 60Hz and you can see the difference if you move it to another location. Scrolling quickly through software elements is sharper and smoother on the Samsung display.

On the other hand, the software is very different between the two phones. Samsung’s OneUI is as far away from the Pixel’s stock Android as possible. This adds a lot of bloating to the dropdown menu and the settings menu, with a completely different design. Also, many duplicate or redundant apps have been added.

That said, perhaps surprisingly, if you care about overall longevity and support, Samsung has been supported longer than the Pixel.Samsung offers four years of major updates and five years of security patches. offers. Pixel 6a gets 3 years of software updates and 5 years of security patches. However, it’s worth noting here that the Pixel 6a is old and he already had one software update applied. However, since this is a Google Phone, you should get a major update as soon as it becomes available. Samsung usually takes months to release a major update, but it has a great track record of delivering recent security patches.

Pocket-lint performance, speed and battery life

There’s not much difference between the Pixel 6a and A54 when it comes to everyday speed and smoothness. Running benchmark tests, we can see that Pixel phones score slightly higher in single-core and multi-core tests. And when launching apps side by side, Pixel phones load most apps and games, Samsung’s, but not really that many. Not when you compare the A54 to its more expensive sibling, the S23.

The important thing is that both feel fast and responsive enough – unless you’re used to the absolute top flagships of the past year or two – and you’ll be perfectly happy with them. can run without any problems. I have to say, the Pixel 6a doesn’t seem to take long to start feeling warm to the touch on the back. After playing the game for 10-15 minutes, it warms up and even fires up the camera to take a picture. It’s not uncomfortable, but it certainly feels warmer than the similarly used Samsung.

There’s no real contest when it comes to battery life. Both are great, but the Galaxy A54 consistently lasts longer. It’s not a 2 day phone as Samsung says but its good power management usually turns off the phone charging at 8am and at 11pm he finishes his day around 40% I was able to. His Pixel 6a with the same utilization was typically around 30%. This is for about 2-3 hours of social media, gaming, WhatsApp messaging, listening to music, and web browsing.

Samsung’s 5000mAh capacity is significantly larger than the Pixel’s 4410mAh. However, Samsung’s 25W wired solution (with a suitable charger) takes over an hour to fully charge. Pixel’s 18W limit is even slower.

camera

For many people, the question when buying a phone is “Which camera is the best?” There is no simple answer as both have their pros and cons.

Both phones have a primary camera and an ultrawide camera. The Pixel has two 12-megapixel sensors, while the Samsung has a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Samsung also has a low-resolution 5-megapixel macro sensor, but getting a good image from it is difficult.

Much of what you see in these two stills relies heavily on computational photography and color processing, and in most cases there are distinct differences between the two. Generally speaking, Samsung’s photos are brighter and more colorful. It does a few things better in that it lifts more light out of the shadows than the Pixel. In other senses, this is bad because the bright highlights in the image will blow out the Samsung phone and lose some of the detail.

Pixel photos tend to even out those bright highlights more effectively, allowing you to see colors and textures. It underexposes to give you a photo with more color and texture, but it can make the photo look a little darker and squashed. The colors still seem a little more saturated, but for the most part the colors are closer to the true colors of the subject.

Samsung’s ability to pull in more light from the primary camera helps in low-light situations. But when you switch to ultrawide, it’s considerably worse than the main camera and struggles to preserve sharpness and detail. , which matched the appearance much better than Samsung.

As a system, we like to keep it consistent. Samsung’s photos are brighter and more vibrant, but tend to blow out highlights and lose that detail during the day, which meant the Pixel’s slightly darker images were far more desirable. .

Conclusion

Finally, there are a few things that stand out when comparing these two phones. If you care most about the best display and best battery life, the Galaxy A54 is for you.

Another thing worth noting is that it has a microSD card slot so you can expand your storage which the Pixel can’t. For humans, the Galaxy A54 is probably the best phone, after all.

However, I really like the Pixel 6a. It’s smaller, lighter, has lighter stock software, plus a more consistent camera system, giving similar results with both lenses. Samsung has lenses that are clearly better than others.

