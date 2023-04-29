Data Center News Roundup: Dropbox Layoffs, Google Outages | Data Center Knowledge





AT&T Partners with BlackRock Alternative

AT&T has announced plans to expand its Hyper-Gig Fiber service nationwide through a joint venture with BlackRock Alternatives. As a result of this partnership, AT&T hopes to reach 30 million fiber subscribers by 2025, making him more competitive with cable providers, regional fiber providers, T-Mobile US and Verizons FWA services. .

TikTok data center security failure

Amid lawmakers’ concerns over TikToks’ handling of questionable user data, a Forbes report found a major security breach at the social media company’s data center in Virginia.

According to documents, photographs, and employee interviews, security vulnerabilities include unmarked flash drives attached to servers, unsupervised visitors wandering the halls, abandoned hard drive crates, Including constant door alarms, and illegal cryptocurrency mining. Wow!

Rainy Day in Google Cloud Paris: Fires, Floods, and Power Outages

Google Cloud faced a series of unfortunate events in Paris on Wednesday. A flooding incident (possibly related to a fire at a data center operated by Global Switch) disrupted service in the europe-west9-a zone. At the same time, Google Cloud Networking and Load Balancing faced another issue, affecting the Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America zones for about 90 minutes.

Despite these misfortunes, Google Cloud posted its first-ever profitable quarter, with $191 million in operating income and $7.4 billion in revenue.

More tech layoffs What’s New

This week, Amazon began implementing yet another layoff, this time in its AWS cloud division.

Dropbox, which operates its own data centers, has also joined the ranks of layoffs. On Thursday, CEO Drew Houston announced that Dropbox would be slashing its workforce by 16% of his (around 500) to ensure he remains at the forefront of the AI ​​era.

It’s not uncommon, but it’s disappointing to see a CEO continue to simply fire employees who no longer serve their immediate capital objectives.

Data Center World 2023: Get Ready with Keynote Interviews

In preparation for DCW 2023 in Austin, Texas, the DCK team interviewed the year’s most anticipated keynote speakers.

After reading these interviews, don’t forget to add the keynote to your (probably busy!) conference schedule. See you later!

The difference between a traditional data center and a hyperscale data center: What’s the difference? What is a hyperscale data center?

Comparison of bare metal cloud servers and bare metal in private data centers. Choosing between bare metal servers in the public cloud or bare metal servers in your private data center? Use this detailed explanation to make an informed decision about the best solution for your workload.

Rules, questions and exercises about the data center of the future. Finally, in this video recap of his Data Center World 2022, futurist his Ben Hammersley details the rules, questions, and thought exercises to help you envision the data center of the future.

