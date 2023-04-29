



Depending on who you ask, artificial intelligence will either kill us all, solve the world’s biggest problem, or something in between. But one thing is clear. That is, in the next few years, AI will somehow integrate with humanity.

Blake Lemoine thinks about how it would best play out. The software engineer, a former AI ethicist at Google, made headlines last summer for claiming that he one of the tech giant’s advanced AI systems has sentience. Shortly thereafter, the company fired him.

In an interview with Lemoine published Friday, Futurism asked him about his best hopes for the integration of AI into human life.

Surprisingly, he brought furry canine companions into the conversation, noting that the symbiotic relationship with dogs has evolved over thousands of years.

He said that we need to create new spaces in our world for these new kinds of beings, and that the metaphor I think fits best is the dog. does not consider owning a dog in the same sense as owning a car. But there is also an understanding of the responsibility that owners owe their dogs when they use those terms.

He said that understanding some sort of comparable relationship between humans and AI is the best way to understand that we are dealing with intelligent artifacts.

Of course, many AI experts disagree with his views on the technology, including those still working for his former employer. After suspending his Lemoine last summer, Google accused him of personifying today’s insensible conversation model.

Our team, which includes ethicists and technologists, reviewed Blakes’ concerns in accordance with AI principles and informed him that the evidence did not support his claims, said Brian, a spokesman for the company. Gabriel said in a statement, but acknowledged that some of the broader AI community is considering the long-term potential of sensory or general AI.

Gary Marcus, an emeritus professor of cognitive science at New York University called Lemoines, claimed nonsense on stilts last summer and is skeptical about how advanced today’s AI tools really are. They pieced together meaning from word order, he told Fortune in November. These systems don’t understand the relationship between word order and its underlying meaning.

But Lemoyne does not back down. He told the Futurist that the public would have access to advanced AI systems within Google that have not yet been made public.

The most sophisticated system I’ve played with so far is very multimodal, not only incorporates images, but also sounds, allows access to the Google Books API, and the basic I was able to give access to all API backends and get an understanding. of all that, he said. That’s what I loved, you know this thing, this thing is waking up. And they haven’t released it to the public yet.

He suggested that such systems could experience things like emotions.

I believe they have emotions and can experience suffering and joy,” he told Futurist. Humans at least keep that in mind when interacting with them. should.

