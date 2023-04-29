Phnam Bagley heads to space, the final frontier of agrifood technology





Phnam Bagley says food is fuel for three days in space. If you’re making her three-year round trip to Mars, Mars is a mission he’s critical, a matter of life and death.

When we think of short-term missions, we tend to think about rockets, training, maintenance, and so on. NASA and the Canadian Space Agency in 2021

Professional astronauts are often ex-military, but they typically just take what they’re given and go about the task at hand, added Bagley, an industrial designer who specializes in space architecture. . This is perfectly fine for a few days or months, but if you’re going to Mars, you won’t be flying.

In other words, if you spend two-and-a-half to three years in a metal box in a microgravity environment, food becomes more than just nutrition at this point, she says. It is the true foundation of culture, the way you relate to the spaces you live in and the people you live and work with.

So what will astronauts eat on a mission to Mars?

The Deep Space Food Challenge, coordinated by the Methuselah Foundation, was designed to identify food production technologies that can:

A 3-year round trip for a crew of 4 to cover food shortages without resupply Improve access to food on the planet through production in urban and extreme environments With minimal inputs and minimal waste A variety of delicious, nutritious and safe foods with minimal processing time to achieve maximum food production

AgFunder News (AFN) caught up with Bagley (PF) to talk about entering the non-fiction challenge: The Space Culinary Lab is designed to make growing and preparing meals fun and easy for astronauts. It’s a compact, low-maintenance lab. This has his four main components:

Microalgae-fueled snacks: Nutrient-rich microalgae can be harvested and combined with dry ingredients to create bite-sized snacks. Laser Grilling Meat and Vegetables: You can’t use open flames in space. But when he slides the rehydrated chicken between two glass plates and hits it with a laser, it looks and tastes like fire. Emulsion system for creamy drinks, desserts and sauces: An emulsion system equipped with an ultrasonic homogenizer allows astronauts to place a surgical steel probe into a reusable bag containing a mixture of water and oil-based materials This allows you to create a freshly whipped product. Airgrown microgreens: Salad greens grown in rockwool.

AFN: What was the Space Culinary Lab designed to do other than just fuel astronauts?

PB: What I want to bring to astronauts is agency. To make meal preparation and eating a fun activity. And fun is really important, because astronauts who are in space for months tend to lose the joy of eating.

It’s no big deal if you lose a few pounds while orbiting the earth.When you’re losing weight millions of miles from Earth [on a mission to Mars], it’s a life or death situation. So about 600 astronauts went into space, but only two or three of them came back heavier than when they left. Everyone else lost weight, which is actually very dangerous.

That’s part of the reason we included the emulsifying system because I really enjoy experiencing the creamy texture.A creamy latte is more satisfying [plain] coffee.

AFN: What constraints do you have when designing a hood system that works on a spacecraft?

PB: My background is in industrial design, but I also work in space architecture. I actually went to that school almost 20 years ago, designing for extreme environments, including astronaut environments.

There are multiple constraints such as volume and water usage. For example, the International Space Station has a system that can recycle water with 90% efficiency. This is very important. Because the weight of space is money, and water is heavy.

So whatever water system was used in our space culinary lab, whether it was for watering the aviation system or not. [for growing leafy greens] Or leave microalgae [for nutrient-rich snacks] Since it’s grown in a bioreactor, it had to be made sure it wasn’t contaminated with powerful microbes, so it couldn’t be reused.

Energy is another constraint. If you go to Mars, it will come from other types of energy such as solar, nuclear and fuel cells, so you have to take that into account.

Lighting is also something we have to think about. So there are different wavelengths of light that speed up or slow down the growth of food such as algae and plants that were grown aeroponically.

And finally, we also have to think about microgravity [low gravity]and how to move a volume of liquid or solid from one place to another without causing an explosion of floating food.

This also affects the types of food that can be served. Consider the bread we take for granted on earth. It’s dangerous because it can create crumbs, and crumbs can clog air filtration systems and do other things.

A prototype of the Space Culinary Lab.Image credits: nonfiction

AFN: How has the Space Culinary Lab concept evolved?

PB: Phase 1 of the Deep Space Food Challenge was to present the concept, while Phase 2 had to create a functional prototype and demonstrate that the food is safe to eat. Start with a bunch of assumptions, build it, put creatures in it, figure out why they aren’t alive. Because microalgae are very fragile.

The same goes for aeroponics.our first design [for growing fresh leafy greens] used hydroponics [immersing the roots in water]but we quickly realized that it used too much water and could leak from anywhere.

So we decided to use aeroponics instead. It uses a minimum when it comes to water, which is mostly nutrients and is sprayed over the enclosed roots growing in rockwool. [a light, sterile, porous material made from basaltic rock].

Another nice thing about rockwool is that it can be separated from the plant when harvested and reused in the microwave for the next batch.

Grow algae in The Space Culinary Lab

AFN: Space Culinary Lab combines ingredients grown on board with prepackaged food. What are the prepackaged food standards for long-distance missions?

PB: Of course, it has to be shelf-stable for up to three years. I also try to separate the ingredients as much as possible for two reasons. For one thing, combining oil and dry stuff tends to decompose faster. Second, with separate ingredients, astronauts can customize their food to make algae snacks sweeter or more savory.

Weight is important, so everything is dehydrated, and when powders are used, they are usually compressed. With proteins, dehydrate them. This is a system that NASA has used for a long time, and the military as well.

Growing vegetables in the Space Culinary Lab.Image credits: nonfiction

AFN: How will space food initiatives affect food systems on Earth?

PB: It’s not just about feeding astronauts. Most people have never been to space and won’t be going to space anytime soon. However, there are places on our planet that are becoming increasingly extreme due to limited resources such as water, energy and labor. So we have to figure out how to make nutritious and beautiful food in these places, even in refugee camps. Or a food desert in the middle of the city.

AFN: For the first Mars mission, is it possible that food will be sent to Mars in advance?

PB: Yes, that definitely happens in the first few missions.

AFN: What if the growing system fails?

PB: I’m assuming that what grows in low Earth orbit grows on the surface of Mars or on its way to Mars, but that’s not necessarily the case. For example, it doesn’t take into account the types of radiation that can impair the growth of certain foods, so you can’t risk starving your astronauts.

You should always have a plan B and a plan C. Proving that aeroponics works under these conditions, or that it can consistently grow microalgae on several Mars missions, slows down Plans B and C.

There is also debate about whether anything can be grown on the surface of Mars or the Moon. Because at once he has to think what to feed the people who might work there for six months. Thinking about what to do on Mars helps you think about what to do on the Moon and vice versa.

AFN: How did you do in the Deep Space Food Challenge?

PB: We were one of the Phase 1 winners and didn’t make it to Phase 2, but it’s an ongoing project for us.

If you were a designer, not a food scientist, and you and I were thinking about a future space economy where people like you and I would go to space for tourism and work, would we be flying from point A today? Just like .For point B, we have to think more about the fusion of function, value and aesthetics.

How can you improve your eating, resting and personal space?

Find out more about the Deep Space Challenge here.

