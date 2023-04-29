Pixel Tablet looks poised for success, but it depends on Google’s message





I’ve waited a long time for Google’s Pixel Tablet. First announced at I/O 2022, the device has had a number of leaks during that time. Between what we officially know about this device (it’s powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset and comes with a charging dock) and unofficial information about the other components, the tablet is expensive. It was shaped to be a product. But leaked European pricing information last week showed the Pixel Tablet to be a surprisingly good deal compared to competing options. If Google can find a way to sell this, they might be able to hit their hands.

According to Google, the Pixel tablet will use the company’s 2022 flagship CPU, the Tensor G2, to power the Pixel 7 series. It’s not the most powerful chipset, but it’s competitive as far as Android tablets are concerned. The current king of the high-end Android slate, the gigantic and expensive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra runs the similarly fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, plus has his 8GB of RAM, the same as his Pixel tablet. . To be fair, the base model Tab S8 is similarly fast. That version retails for just $700. Going by the leaked prices, the Pixel tablet should cost between €600 and €650 in Europe.

The fact that Google’s upcoming tablet should be able to catch up to last year’s Samsung slate means the Pixel Tablet will ship with the charging dock we’ve seen so far, even though its looks aren’t all that impressive. Since it was announced, according to leaks, the dock should act as a speaker and cost $129 on its own at retail. It can also function like a Nest Hub smart display for even more value.

If the leak is accurate, the $650 price will get you an 11-inch tablet that’s powerful enough for demanding games like Genshin Impact. But the bundled dock is also great as a kitchen TV and photo frame. Of course, it’s also a smart display that can do all the normal smart display functions like setting timers, answering questions, and controlling smart home gear.

All this sounds like a great deal to me, who needs both a high performance general purpose tablet and a large smart display. But Google faces the challenge of communicating the value of Pixel tablets to more casual tech consumers. If you already own a smart display, you probably don’t feel the need to upgrade if the older model carries on well. And now, many people who don’t own a smart display probably don’t want one. For those shoppers, there may be no reason for him to throw over $600 on a Google tablet when his new OnePlus Pad is $480.

We expect Google’s new tablet to potentially represent a meaningful change in the Android tablet space, but it doesn’t seem likely to upset potential iPad buyers. Apple is by far the top tablet maker, Samsung is far behind — $600 Android tablet with smart display pulls many shoppers away from $450 10th-gen iPad I can’t imagine. cheaper model. But if Google can convince enough people to buy his first Pixel Tablet and deserve subsequent hardware generations, the upcoming iterations will tip Apple’s dominance across the market. you might be able to scrape it off.

But for now, even making a dent in the Android tablet market looks difficult for a company with such a troubled history with tablets. However, Google has had a small success with his Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch, like tablets, is a similarly expensive product in a product category that people didn’t previously (or recently) associate with Google’s brand. Google may be facing an uphill battle in getting the average consumer to seriously consider a hybrid of tablet and smart home his hub, but I sincerely hope it succeeds. I’m here. If so, the Pixel Tablet could be the shot in the arm that high-end his Android tablet market needs.

Google announced its upcoming Pixel Tablet at its 2022 annual I/O conference. Formal details are still lacking. We only know it will have a Tensor G2 chipset and a charging dock, but rumors abound. I'm hoping for a 2-in-1 device that doubles as a standard Android tablet and a smart display like the Google Nest Hub. According to Google, this tablet will be released in his 2023.

