Google’s Pixel Fold looks absolutely stunning in the latest leaked renders





The last two weeks have been busy weeks. There have been many leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. We’ve seen a lot of information, mostly on the former, but we wrap up this week with a big leak for the Pixel Fold, offering the cleanest renders of the device we’ve seen so far. No announcements have been made, but early reports say it will go live at Google I/O 2023 on May 10th.

Source: Evan Blass

The newly leaked render is by Evan Blass, better known for his online persona evleaks on Twitter. Blass posted the rendering on his private Twitter account, and the image was absolutely stunning. The rendering is completely different from anything we’ve seen in the past and may be an official rendering used by Google for marketing purposes. Perhaps one of the first things he will notice is how sharp the image is, revealing all the details of the phone.

The first images of the Pixel Fold show it closed, allowing us to see only the outer display, hinges, and related areas. But in the second image, we can see a little more as the phone is unfolded to reveal details of the hinge area and back panel. As you can see, the outer display has rounded corners and the hinge looks very slim. According to early reports, the device measures 5.5 inches x 3.1 inches x 0.5 inches when closed.

Source: Evan Blass

The back of the phone resembles recent Pixel devices, but is slightly different as the camera bar doesn’t extend from edge to edge. Instead you get a long floating island, which is still very good and clearly visible. Another thing you can see from the rendering is the Pixel Launcher and Material You themed icons. Some of the details on the front display are blurry, but this is definitely to protect someone, but it doesn’t detract from the beauty of the phone. No, but it’s possible the color will come to be known as Obsidian when it’s published.

For the most part, this handset looks more incredible than the previous renders. We’ve got plenty of details from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser on specs, and the Pixel Fold will be paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone has two storage options: 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Both displays are OLED with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, the outer display is 5.8 inches with a resolution of 2092×1080 and the inner display is 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2208×1840.

The back of the device houses a triple camera setup with a 48MP main shooter with f/1.7 aperture, a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and f/3.05 aperture, and a 10.8MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture. increase. There will also be a front-facing camera with a 9.5MP f/2.2 aperture and a selfie camera with an 8MP f/2.0 aperture on the internal display. Currently, as far as pricing is concerned, the 256GB model will reportedly cost $1,799 and the 512GB model will cost $1,919. The Pixel Fold also apparently has a pre-order promotion that includes a free Google Pixel Watch. Hopefully all goes according to plan and we can see it officially unveiled on stage at Google I/O next month.

