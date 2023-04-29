The Generation Google Scholarship 2023-24 (Apply Now)





Are you looking for the best scholarships that can support your studies? Applications for the Generation Google Scholarship 2023-24 are now open. Build your future with Google. The Generation Google Scholarship is designed for undergraduate and graduate students who cannot afford tuition, so Google will pay them a Ram Sam Award to help them cover their tuition.

The Google Scholarship is open to anyone in the world. We also strongly encourage women to apply for the Generation Google Scholarship for Women. Scholarships are open to Asia Pacific, North America, EMEA, Europe and America. Applicants can apply to any academic field. For more information on the Generation Google Scholarship 2023-24, please see below.

Generation Google Scholarship 2023-24 Details Scholarship Offered By: GoogleScholarship Name: Generation Google Scholarship Anyone Can Apply: Anyone Deadline: Varies by Region

Who can apply?

The Google Generation Scholarship is open to citizens of these continents/countries.

Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D. holders:

AfricaNorth and South AmericaAsia PacificAustralia/OceaniaEuropeMiddle EastGoogle Scholarship Types

1# Generation Google Scholarship (APAC) Asia-Pacific Scholarship Worth: $2500 Scholarship Location: Asia-Pacific Applicants: Students from Asia-Pacific countries can apply Deadline: May 16, 2023 Link: See here2 # Google Europe Scholarship for Disabled Students Scholarship Worth: 7000 Euros Scholarship Location: Europe Who Can Apply: Students from European countries can apply Deadline: 14 May 2023 Link: See here3# Google Lime Scholarship (USA & Canada) Scholarship Value: Selected students will receive 10,000 USD (if studying in the USA) or 5,000 CAD (if those). (Studying in Canada) Scholarship Location: US and Canada Who Can Apply: Students from US and Canadian countries can apply.Canadian Applicants: Students from the United States and Canadian countries can apply.Deadline: May 19, 2023 Link: Go here 5# Generation Google Scholarship (EMEA) Scholarship Value: 7,000 Euro Location: Varies Applicants: This scholarship is open to women.Deadline: May 16, 2023 Link: Go here 6# Google Student Veterans of America Scholarship Scholarship Worth: 10,000 USD Scholarship Location: United States Deadline: May 16, 2023 Link: Access Eligibility Criteria Here

Each scholarship has its own eligibility requirements. So, you should check which scholarship is suitable for you.

How do I apply for the Google Generation Scholarship 2023?

All Google scholarships for 2023 are open to the public and must be applied for online. The link to Google Scholarships 2023 is below. I wish you good luck.

To apply for GOOGLE GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP, go here

