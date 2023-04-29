Google Bullish On Blockchain, UK With $125M AI Pledge, Voyager And Binance





At the intersection of technology and cryptocurrency news, the Google for Startups cloud program has expanded to include 11 blockchain companies. Together, the two organizations will provide grants, expertise and services to his emerging Web3 entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, the UK government has allocated $125 million in funding for a task force aimed at accelerating the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) readiness. The task force will focus on ensuring sovereign capacity, such as public services, and promoting the adoption of safe and trustworthy AI-infrastructure models.

In other headlines, troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX plans to sell its LedgerX futures and options exchange and clearinghouse to private equity firm M7 Holdings for about $50 million, subject to court approval. . Meanwhile, Binance.US withdrew its agreement to purchase $1 billion worth of Voyager Digitals assets, citing the hostile and uncertain regulatory environment in the US.

Google Cloud Expands Web3 Startup Program with 11 Blockchain Companies

The Google for Startups cloud program has expanded to include 11 Web3 blockchain partners, including Alchemy, Polygon, Celo and Hedera. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen has also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to provide startups with real-time blockchain data as part of a program. As part of a new cloud program, his pre-seeded Web3 startup can receive up to $2,000 in Google Cloud credits valid for two years. Meanwhile, seeded startups get access to $200,000 over two years for Google Cloud and Firebase usage. Additionally, blockchain partners are offering up to $3 million in grants to seed companies in the Google for Startups cloud program. Nansen also provides startups with real-time intelligence with a database of over 250 million wallet labels.

Calling for Series A Web3 Projects and Startup Seeds:

Want up to $200,000 in credits and exclusive benefits? Gated Discord Channel with Google Cloud Web3 Products and EngineeringEarly Access to Web3 Products and RoadmapFree Advanced Web3 TrainingAccess to VIP Events

— Google Cloud (@googlecloud) April 25, 2023

The UK government has announced that it will provide £100 million ($125 million) in initial funding to support a task force aimed at accelerating the country’s AI readiness. The Task Force aims to ensure sovereign capacity, including public services, and promote the adoption of a “secure and trustworthy infrastructure model”. This is in line with the UK’s commitment to becoming a science and technology superpower by 2030. The task force plans to launch the first pilots of AI use and integration for public services within the next six months. The UK is also promoting Safe AI, aimed at regulating technology to keep people safe without restricting innovation.

FTX Sells LedgerX to Miami-Based Exchange Holding Company Affiliate for $50M

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has agreed to sell its LedgerX futures and options exchange and clearinghouse to M7 Holdings, an affiliate of Miami International Holdings, for approximately $50 million. The transaction is subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and is expected to go to court on May 4. FTX will expand its spot trading services with the acquisition of his LedgerX in August 2021. FTX Exchange is currently in bankruptcy proceedings.

Binance.US Withdraws $1 Billion Voyager Asset Purchase, Blaming Regulatory Environment

Binance.US has withdrawn an agreement to buy the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digitals for $1 billion. The exchange has blamed the move on a hostile and uncertain regulatory environment in the US. said it was investigating the claims. Voyager and the Board of Creditors have said they will work to distribute cash and cryptocurrencies directly to customers via the Voyager platform. Voyager said he will declare bankruptcy in July 2021.

https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS has made the difficult decision to exercise its right to terminate its asset purchase agreement with Voyager.

Our hope throughout this process was to provide Voyager customers with physical access to cryptocurrencies, but a hostile and uncertain regulatory environment

— Binance.US (@BinanceUS) April 25, 2023

