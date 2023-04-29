Google Q1 Earnings: Strong Buy in Ad Growth Rebound (GOOG) (GOOGL)





Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted strong results in the first quarter. This demonstrates the resilience of the core advertising business and the rebound in consolidated sales growth from a disappointing fourth quarter. Google also announced that its board of directors has approved a new $70 billion buyback of its stock. I believe this is of great value to investors, mainly because Google stock trades at a very low earnings multiple. Google continued to generate significant free cash flow in the first quarter, signaling that the advertising slump is coming to an end. Given his strong Q1 2023 results for Google, we think GOOG stock continues to represent an attractive risk profile.

Google: core advertising business showing signs of recovery

After reporting only 1% top-line growth in the fourth quarter, Google confirmed that its revenue momentum improved by a quarter quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter of 2023. Google’s first quarter revenue was $69.8 billion, representing 3% year-over-year growth. Adjusting for currency fluctuations (fixed currency), Google reported 6% year-over-year growth. Google’s core advertising business, most importantly Google Search, experienced a 2% decline in segment growth in the previous quarter, while its top line increased 2%. Google’s total ad revenue was flat quarter-over-quarter at about $54.5 billion, but the earnings call nonetheless shows that the advertising slump may be coming to an end. Meta Platforms (META)’s Q1 2023 earnings call also showed a rebound in ad sales.

Google’s cloud business is doing very well, reporting $7.5 billion in revenue. This represents a 28% year-over-year growth rate. Google’s cloud business is a bright spot for the tech company, especially during a downturn in the digital advertising market that has weighed on the company’s consolidated revenue growth. Cloud segment growth slowed slightly from 32% in Q4 to 28% in Q1, but Google’s cloud business continues to push into enterprise customers. It remains Google’s most promising and fastest growing business.

Source: Google

Free cash flow margin is improving

Google reported a four-quarter improvement in free cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter. Google reports free cash flow of $17.2 billion year-over-year, representing a 12% improvement. At the same time, Google’s free cash flow margin improved to 24.7% from 21.1% last quarter. Free cash flow results exceeded my estimate of about $14 billion in free cash flow in the first quarter.

one million dollars

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Earnings

$68,011

$69,685

$69,092

$76,048

$69,787

Cash flow from operating activities

$25,106

$19,422

$23,353

$23,614

$23,509

Deductions: purchase of property and equipment

($9,786)

($6,828)

($7,276)

($7,595)

($6,289)

free cash flow

$15,320

$12,594

$16,077

$16,019

$17,220

free cash flow margin

22.5%

18.1%

23.3%

21.1%

24.7%

click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

New share buyback and valuation

Google said its board has approved a $70 billion share buyback, similar to last year’s share buyback. In the first quarter, Google bought back $14.6 billion worth of his stock, and investors expect aggressive buybacks to continue for the rest of the year. Google’s strong free cash flow position has underpinned the company’s massive share buybacks, and I think investors are making a pretty good profit here, mainly because Google’s valuation is so low.

Google stock trades at a P/E ratio of 18x and a P/FCF ratio of 23x. Google is now slightly cheaper than its average one-year P/E ratio of 18.9x and slightly higher than its average one-year P/FCF ratio of 21.7x. However, with Google’s strong free cash flow and buyback value, I think you can buy the stock here.

Data from YCharts

Google risk

Google’s biggest commercial risk to date has been the continued downturn in digital advertising, which resulted in its main advertising business posting negative revenue growth in Q4 2022. The quarterly results show that the advertising market is stable, which could bode well for the rest of the year for Google’s search results. Cloud also grew strongly, suggesting investors were overly concerned about the company’s near-term growth prospects.

final thoughts

Google’s first-quarter earnings call shows that the advertising business cannot be written off. Google also continued to generate strong free cash flow and recorded improved FCF margins compared to Q4 2022. With huge free cash flow of about $16 billion to $17 billion each quarter, the company can easily spend his $70 billion on buybacks. We also continue to like Google’s valuation, which currently implies an 18x P/E ratio, and the fact that there are signs of stabilization in the ad market should be seen as an encouraging sign. Given that Google’s core business segment, search, is showing signs of stabilization and the cloud continues his double-digit growth, I think the risk profile is still heavily skewed upwards!

