‘Catalyst’: Victorian Old and Young Show Maker Spirit at Tech Carnival | Subscribers Only





The 2023 Think Big Festival tech carnival on Friday night showcased the Maker spirit of creatives around Victoria, young and old.

Presenters were tense as business leaders from across the country traveled to the Victoria area to speak at the Innovation Collective’s event. Regardless of age, they shared their creations and ideas with visitors and the community at large.

Among them was Michael Velez, an 11-year-old Schorlemmer Elementary student, who showed off a number of games he created using mostly self-taught visual programming languages.

“I’m nervous because this is the first time I’ve done something like this,” said Michael. “I’m happy to show my work”

Among his works are various games that he created using his self-taught coding skills from watching YouTube. A game called “Aspect” is an Astroid-inspired game in which instead of shooting down asteroids with a spaceship, the player shoots down lemons.

But what inspired Michael to start coding, he said, was the robotic ball “Sphero” he developed in his gifted class.

“Being able to build something with a computer was really fascinating,” said Michael.

In addition to the games he created, the little robotic ball was popular with children playing with it rolling in the parking lot outside 120 S. Main St. and jumping over it as it passed. .

“It’s a great opportunity for people to mingle and exchange ideas,” said Lizadora Padilla San Innocencio, 35, Michael’s mother. It helps.”

Besides Michael’s coding, various other ideas and techniques were on display, such as rockets, how people make their own crayons, rockets, drones flying around clothes designed with recycled materials, and more from the whole community. About 100 people attended. go to the event.

Karissa Winters, community leader at Innovation Collective Victoria, says this maker spirit is ultimately what Tech Carnival is about.

“I hope it sticks in people’s minds that there are creative people here and that people realize that our community is great,” Winters said. I think giving these kids hope and giving them this platform and showing their skills can really take them somewhere.”

In addition to what was on display, many community members had the opportunity to discuss ideas with various business leaders in pop-up mentor sessions.

Whether teens or adults, they talked and then walked away with a little more wisdom to bring their ideas to life.

Among these leaders is Amish Patel, co-founder and partner of Realign Ventures, who grew up with the maker ethos that has made him successful, and Tech Carnival has made it possible for attendees, especially young ones. We admired what it brought to us.

“Talks and such are great. It’s a deeper conversation. But I just couldn’t get this to grow,” Patel said.

Patel said it takes courage for creators to get themselves out there and exposed at events like this. But more than that, you can inspire others to pursue their dreams.

“If I was 10 or 12 or 13 and I saw a drone being used by a police department or a robot being built, I might not have known it was something we could do. It’s basically like, ‘Can I do that?’ at that moment,” Patel said. “It’s the catalyst of possibility.”

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, healthcare, finance, government, technology, oil and gas, and higher education.

