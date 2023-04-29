Top Apple Engineers Will Ignore Siri and Ship to Google, Report Says





Apple is having trouble convincing employees that Siri can catch up to its new AI rival. According to The Information, Apple has lost three of its top engineers working on its AI technology to Google. This is the latest example of how far behind Apple is in AI with Google and OpenAI. Loading Something is loading.

Apple lost three top engineers working on technology like ChatGPT to Google. This shows that iPhone makers are struggling to ramp up their AI efforts and Siri as large language models become mainstream.

The three worked on cutting-edge AI technology, but retired late last year.

Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker, and Anand Shukl saw Google as a better place to tackle the large-scale language models underlying tools such as ChatGPT, which was released in late November and spread quickly. I retired.

They were personally poached by Google CEO Sundar Pichai after evading Apple boss Tim Cook’s efforts to keep them, the report says.

All three moved from Apple to Google between October and November last year, according to Linkedin.

Apple is striving to strengthen its AI credentials and power Siri, its AI assistant for consumers, and in 2018 it hired former Googler John Giannandrea to oversee its machine learning and AI strategy. I welcomed you.

Siri has long been considered weaker than its rival, r/SiriFail, one of Reddit’s top ranking forums. And last month, John Barkey, a former Apple engineer who worked on Siri before leaving the company in 2016, told The New York Times that the assistant suffered from a clunky design that was difficult to update, which is behind ChatGPT. rice field.

This weakness looks serious as ChatGPT makers OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google step up their focus on consumer AI.

A former Apple employee working on AI told The Information that “organizational dysfunction and lack of ambition” have proven to be significant barriers to the company’s ambitions to become a serious AI player. He said little has improved in the last five years.

Apple’s challenges with Siri may become clearer in the coming months. Investor appetite for AI continues to grow, with tech moguls such as Bill Gates describing the technology as “as revolutionary as mobile phones and the Internet.”

Critics say many companies competing to succeed in the field of generative AI are doing so despite serious problems that the technology has the unintended consequences of misinformation, potential for misuse and bias. I warn you.

A former Apple employee told The Information that Siri’s responses are typically reviewed and edited by humans to avoid the kind of mistakes other AI bots have been shown to make, and that its approach to AI is better than rivals’. He said it has become slow and cautious.

Apple did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

