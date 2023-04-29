How these six organizations are supporting local tech job seekers and tech talent pipelines





In today’s challenging job market, job seekers need all the help they can get.

Simply applying for a job and expecting your resume to stand out is often not enough, networking can do much more. As supporters of the local tech ecosystem, organizations such as universities, law firms, accelerator programs, economic development groups, coding bootcamps, and corporate bodies help technologists network and connect with employers. We offer programs and services. These resources take many forms, from hosting events to funding startups, allowing them to grow and hire more staff. All of these help increase tech jobs and strengthen the community as a whole.

In April, a report on Technical.lys explored the topic of how to get technical jobs for editorial calendars. For additional perspective, we asked the companies in the Technical.ly Ecosystem Builder:

How does your organization support your technical job seekers and technical workforce pipeline?

Below are some of the replies from their team. If you like what you see, follow the links to company directory pages to learn more and find out how to connect.

For Chariot, supporting the tech workforce pipeline starts with sharing knowledge.

Over the past 20 years, we have been passionate supporters of the Phillys Software User Group and local organizations such as Hopeworks and Zip Code Wilmington that provide hands-on technical training to underrepresented groups.

We also host our annual Philly Emerging Tech conference and affordable developer events like our Tech Training for Women series. These accessible events help attendees build connections and contacts as well as knowledge. These are all keys to the rising mobility of technology. — Mike Rapaport, CEO

The DPP promotes Delaware to existing and potential businesses with the primary goal of creating jobs and generating capital investment in Delaware. While we attract business from multiple sectors, we are also witnessing a growing opportunity for technology. As the workplace becomes more and more technology-driven, the need for highly skilled jobs is becoming more prevalent. Working closely with local labor providers, state agencies, community her partners, secondary and higher education institutions, DPP has heard and learned from conversations with companies about their technical talent needs. are sharing. — Charles A. Madden, Director of Existing Business Engagements and Talent

Baltimore’s tech ecosystem has extraordinary assets, but lacks some of the density and connectivity of more mature ecosystems. One of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures’ priorities is to identify local and non-local talent to work in the ecosystem. With a deep talent pool of rolodex (everything from alumni to corporate partners), I regularly connect individuals to a rapidly growing field of professional opportunity. I have a particular focus on connecting C-level executives with opportunities in his 150+ startup (and growing) portfolio. — Helen Montag, Ecosystem Development Director

NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers hosts and supports numerous events, both virtual and in-person, for startup tech companies in the DC Metro ecosystem. These events bring together founders, investors, service providers and qualified technical job seekers. They provide a platform for tech workers to meet and learn about opportunities available in local startups.We also support college programs that are educating the tech workforce of the future. — Anthony Millin, founder of NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers, venture his capital his partner and serial entrepreneur

At TEDCO, we are always looking for ways to strengthen and grow Maryland’s innovative ecosystem. We support the creation, growth and survival of technology businesses through various programs. In particular, the Maryland Innovation Initiative Fund is a program that partners with universities across the state to bring innovation to the commercial market. Through this program, we helped 144 entrepreneurs build their companies, resulting in 298 high-paying technology and life sciences jobs. He is also a collaborator on the Maryland Entrepreneur Hub, which helps innovators, startup founders, and small business owners find and connect with the right resources for their business. — Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO

One of our missions at BioPark is to foster economic growth in Baltimore, especially in the West Baltimore neighborhood around campus. As a cornerstone of the local life sciences industry, we feel it is important to provide education and training opportunities to develop the life sciences workforce. Bringing employers, job seekers and training programs together by bringing programs such as the Baltimore City Community College Life Sciences Institute to Bioparks and working with the Maryland Institute of Biotechnology and his NPower in Southwest Baltimore I’m putting together. — Jane Schaab, Executive Director, University of Maryland Biopark; Vice President for Economic Development, University of Maryland-Baltimore

###

Want to connect and support your local tech ecosystem? Check out all the companies on Technical.ly Ecosystem Builder here to find out about their mission and culture.

PS If you’re interested in Technical.lys services for your organization, find more information here and connect with us.

Technical.ly Find Ecosystem Builder Companies

Series: How to Get Tech Job Month 2023 / Technical.ly Ecosystem Builder Monthly Prompts SubscribeKnowledge is power!

Subscribe for free today and get the news and tips you need to grow your career and connect with our vibrant tech community.

technically media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/professional-development/ecosystem-builder-orgs-supporting-local-tech-jobseekers-workforce-pipeline-april-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos