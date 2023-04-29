What is Google Nearby Share and how do I use it?





Google’s Nearby Share is a way for Android users to quickly share content between devices, similar to what Apple offers with AirDrop for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS users.

With the Nearby Share feature, you can easily and reliably share between thousands of Android smartphone models and it works both online and offline.

Nearby Share also works on Chromebooks and is especially useful when used with Android phones, allowing you to share files with just a few taps.

Everything you need to know about Google’s Nearby Share, how it works, what devices it supports, how to use it, and more.

Google How does Google Nearby Share work?

Google Nearby Share allows Android users to instantly share files, links, photos, and more with nearby Android users while protecting their privacy.

No need to open separate apps like Messages, WhatsApp or Gmail to find and attach the file you want to share. Nearby Share lets you share content with just a few taps.

With the near-by-share feature that lets you share content, you’ll see a list of nearby devices. Tapping the receiver will give you the option to accept or decline the file being shared.

Google’s Nearby Share automatically selects the best protocol for fast and easy sharing using Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC, or peer-to-peer WiFi. This means that you can use Nearby Share even if you are completely offline.

How do you use Google Nearby Share?

To use Nearby Share, you’ll need to make sure this feature is turned on. Requires Android 6.0 or higher, and both Bluetooth and Location must be turned on on your Android device.

Then on your Android device[設定]Go to app,[Google]>[デバイス接続]>[ニアバイシェア]>[オンにする]Tap. To turn off Nearby Share,[設定]to turn Nearby Share off.

How to share files/photos using Nearby Share

When you’re ready to share a file, photo, webpage, or anything else you want to share, open the file and tap the share icon. next,[近く]must be selected.

Bring your smartphone closer to the device you want to share,[近くのデバイスを探しています]Tap a contact under[送信]Tap. A message “Sending” will be displayed, so tap “Close” when “Sent” is displayed.

How to receive files/photos using Nearby Share

If you want to receive files, photos, or other content from someone’s phone, you should ask them to use the steps above.

When you send content that someone else has shared with you, you’ll receive a notification that someone has shared content with you.

Tap the notification to view the device. When asked to turn on Nearby Share, Bluetooth, or Location[オンにする]Tap. To get the content,[同意する]Tap.

How to enable Nearby Share on your Chromebook

At the bottom right of your Chromebook, select the time and tap[設定]Choose. on the left,[接続済みのデバイス]Choose.[ニアバイシェア]next to[セットアップ]Choose. Select the name of your device,[完了]Choose.

Then you can choose the visibility of the device. This works the same on both Android and Chromebooks. See below for more information on the various options.

How to share Wi-Fi passwords with Nearby Share

There are many ways to share your home Wi-Fi password with others. One of them is via Nearby Share.

This is a great way to share your password with others. That means you don’t have to worry about actually knowing the password off the top of your head or prowling around trying to find it from the back of your router. Instead, you can share with the press of a few buttons.

To share your Wi-Fi password using Nearby Share, follow these steps:

Go to Settings and look for Network & Internet Then tap Wi-Fi Settings Select your Wi-Fi network Look for the Share button Tap it and you will see Nearby Share option on the next page To temporarily turn Nearby Share on, tap it You You can then choose settings for who can see your device – Friends (i.e. in your phone’s contacts list). ), Everyone, or My Devices

As you can see, Nearby Share isn’t just about sharing files. It can also be used to share all sorts of things, including apps.

If you have a favorite app on your phone that you want to share with your friends, you can use this method to do so. It’s a lot easier than asking them to search for you or sending individual links to your apps.

To do it:

Open Google Play on your phone Tap your profile picture From there[アプリとデバイスの管理]Choose[アプリの送信]highlight the app you want to send, and[送信]Press the button Others should do the same, but[アプリの受信]Click Share songs via Nearby Share instead

You can use Nearby Share not only for files, Wi-Fi passwords and apps, but also for simple things like sharing your favorite songs. For example, if you use Spotify, you can easily share songs and playlists using Nearby Share.

Click the share button in the Now Playing view, then at the bottom of the sharing options[その他]Click. A nearby icon appears on the next page (next to the copy button). Click on it and you will get the option to send the song. Assuming, of course, that someone is ready to embrace your musical tastes.

How to choose who you share your content with

According to Google, Nearby Share was built around privacy, allowing Android users to send and receive files without sharing contact information. Users can send and receive anonymously, and you can adjust your privacy settings and adjust who can see you in your phone’s quick settings.

Open the Settings app on your smartphone and[Google]>[デバイス接続]>[ニアバイシェア]>[デバイスの可視性]Tap.

For viewing on Nearby Share,[すべての連絡先],[一部の連絡先],[非表示]You can choose from

[すべての連絡先]to make the device visible to your contacts while the screen is on and unlocked.[一部の連絡先]Select to open Nearby Share and display a list of nearby contacts that you’ve selected to be displayed. Next, you need to turn on the contacts in your list that you want to be able to see when sharing files.

For a contact to appear in your nearby sharing list, you must add the email address associated with that contact’s Google Account to your contact information.

If you select Hidden, the device will only be visible while Nearby Share is open.

Having trouble with Nearby Share?

If you’re having trouble with the Nearby Share feature, try the following:

Make sure Bluetooth is turned on on both phones Make sure location is turned on on both phones Bring the devices within 300 mm (1 ft) of each other Turn on airplane mode and Toggle off Turn your phone off and back on Wait until no one else is around Share content with other phones

