Voice-Driven Heat Pumps and Cow-Free Dairy: Top Green Innovations of April 2023





We are well aware that the food system will need to change dramatically in the coming decades, and the focus is on the fact that 30-40% of the food produced today is wasted. Our first innovation this month is to tackle a well-known scourge of growers around the world: powdery mildew, which causes food to go to waste before harvest. A Norwegian startup uses ultraviolet light and autonomous robots to tackle this common fungal infection without the use of harmful chemicals.

But to truly change the course of sustainable food production, we need not just making traditional agricultural models more efficient, but entirely new ways of producing food. And his second and his third innovation this month is using an entirely new process to manufacture the ingredients. Zero Cow Factory, as the name suggests, produces products that replicate dairy without the use of animals. MicroHarvest, on the other hand, uses microbes to produce proteins in highly efficient distributed factories.

Food and beverages not only have their own environmental footprint, but packaging also poses a problem. That’s why a Spanish company, the fourth innovator this month, has developed a countertop device that makes it easy to recycle notoriously unwieldy coffee capsules.

Elsewhere, the last two innovations focus on the home. The second one is a service that builds a house using cross laminate materials. And these homes can be equipped with our ultimate functional technology: a new type of heat pump that harnesses the energy of sound.

Read our monthly Green Innovation Briefing for April 2023.

A robot that fights fruit and vegetable waste

Powdery mildew is a fungal infection of plant leaves, stems, and fruits. It results in a characteristic dusty coating, and crops like strawberries and grapes are among the species affected. Now, Norwegian startup Saga Robotics is tackling this problem with robots and UV light.

The company’s robot, called Thorvald, looks like a mobile airport metal detector that moves up and down each row of plants. Each one delivers powerful UV-C light to plants and safely protects them from powdery mildew without the use of chemicals. High-energy wavelength UV-C light in the ultraviolet range is known to be an effective disinfectant and is used in a wide variety of applications.

Tailored for use in polytunnels, open fields, and vineyards, the Thorvald system has three different models, and the company’s current focus is on strawberries and vines, but the technology is still in theory. It can also be used for other plants.

The system is autonomous and adaptable to different terrains. The modular design of the robot allows it to be quickly customized for different applications. This modularity also means companies can design auxiliary tools such as strawberry pickers and mowers that can be added as needed.

cow-free dairy products

The dairy industry accounts for approximately 3.5% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions. Although the impact of dairy products is becoming more and more recognized, many people are hesitant to switch to vegan alternatives because of their taste. , producing India’s first animal-free dairy products that replicate texture, nutritional profile and appearance.

The company has developed a patented technology that uses microbial bioengineering and precision fermentation to produce dairy proteins such as casein and whey without the use of animals. The Zero Cow Factory method is far more environmentally friendly than traditional dairy production, requiring 99% less land, 98% less water, emitting 84% less CO2 and consuming 65% less energy.

Zero Cows’ first product is A2 beta casein, a protein found in regular dairy products, along with A1 beta casein. This latter protein is thought to be linked to diabetes, heart disease, and digestive problems.By using only A2 beta-casein, Zero Cows Smart Protein is a healthier alternative to milk. It contains no antibiotics, growth hormones, cholesterol, or saturated fats.

Protein-Rich Ingredients Made from Microorganisms

The world recently passed the iconic milestone of reaching 8 billion people, but we are still far from the peak population predicted by demographers. According to the United Nations, the planet’s population could reach her 10.4 billion by the mid-2080s before the population begins to decline again. Sustainably producing protein for this growing population is one of the key challenges in food production in the 21st century.

Thankfully, startup MicroHarvest has a solution. It is the production of proteins from microorganisms. The thought of eating microbes may make us squeamish, but in fact, microbes have been used in foods for centuries, from cheese to kefir to yogurt to kimchi. is simply to take advantage of this existing source of protein by developing microbial-assisted technology to produce protein and nutrient-rich ingredients. This process takes up a small fraction of the land and water needed to grow crops and raise animals.

The company’s raw materials are grown in tanks that can be installed anywhere in the world and operate 365 days a year. It also takes only 24 hours to transform the raw materials (bacterial strain and growth medium) into the final protein product, a much faster production rate than existing technologies.

MicroHarvest, which secured Series A funding last September, plans to build a pilot plant in Lisbon, Portugal. We will also strengthen our R&D team and accelerate the commercialization of our technology.

coffee capsule recycling platform

More and more people are using coffee pods at home and at work. These capsules are convenient, but the problem is that very few of them are recycled. Major coffee brand Nespresso estimates that only 30% of consumers recycle pods.

One of the main obstacles in recycling coffee capsules is the coffee grounds left in the pods after use. Spanish company Recycap is a React (Recycap Automated Coffee Technology ) recycling machine. The used pods are dumped into the device, which automatically cleans the capsules and separates the two ingredients for easier and more sustainable disposal.

The dregs can be collected for composting and the washed capsules are easy to recycle at standard facilities. By eliminating the need for recycling facilities to separate organic waste from metals, React devices can keep billions of recyclable pieces out of landfills and incineration.

React devices have the capacity to recycle up to 600 capsules per hour, making this technology useful for large office buildings and high-traffic public spaces such as grocery and convenience stores. . Recycap also created his coffee machine with integrated recycling technology, so users can minimize the number of appliances on their counters.

customized wooden house

Considering the carbon footprint of construction materials, crosslaminate timber (CLT) is emerging as a low-carbon alternative for both domestic and commercial developments.

Finnish construction technology company Asumma aims to simplify the entire construction process of cross-laminate homes by offering a concierge-type support service for new homes. The company offers custom homes.

As well as CLT walls, floors, roofs and supports, Asumma homes include wood fiber insulation and wood fiber insulation to prevent moisture and mold from entering the home, and natural and mechanical ventilation for the highest quality indoor air. Contains an incorporated airtight structure. The modular bespoke design significantly reduces construction time and all wood is sourced from responsibly managed Finnish forests.

Asumma offers seven different homes that buyers can use as starting points for construction, and the company’s design team helps ensure that the layout and location of the homes are the best fit for the land plot. Room locations and additional freestanding structures and custom additions such as heat pumps and solar panels for off-grid living.

Heat pump using sound energy

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called heat pumps a key technology in the global transition to safe and sustainable heating. It tends to have a higher initial cost than other heating options, but its low emissions and high efficiency have resulted in record sales. A new type of heat pump now utilizes thermoacoustic power, which converts sound wave energy into heat or cold.

Equiums acoustic heat pumps compress or expand high power sound waves to produce the desired temperature. This action requires very little power, and as the sound wave expands and contracts, the motion produced is similar to that of a piston in a conventional engine, but with no mechanical moving parts. It is possible to use thermoacoustic pumps in most temperatures and climates.

The device itself is made from 100% recyclable materials and designed for very low maintenance, with a lifespan of up to 30 years. It is also easy for owners to install without requiring advanced technical skills. By eliminating greenhouse gas refrigerants and minimizing maintenance needs, new pumps are more efficient, further reducing long-term investment costs.

Springwise is a global innovation intelligence platform for positive and sustainable change. With a growing database of over 11,000 innovations, Springwise.com is the place to document important innovations.

