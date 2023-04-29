Google Cloud boss Thomas Kurian’s rocky road to profit





Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian (right) takes the stage as Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai leaves at the Google Cloud Next event in San Francisco on April 9, 2019.

Michael Short | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

When Google hired Oracle’s Thomas Kurian to run its cloud business four years ago, the Internet search company had clear reasons to trust a career enterprise software executive.

Google was a consumer goods company. We’ve spent years trying to compete with Amazon and Microsoft by selling cloud-based storage, computing, and other services to big companies, but our efforts to win the marquee deal fell short.

Related investment news

Google is still number three in the US cloud infrastructure market, but its business is growing rapidly and is ultimately contributing positively to Alphabet’s revenue as of Q1. Earlier this week, Alphabet said Google’s cloud division generated his $191 million operating profit after losing a combined $4 billion in 2021 and 2022. Revenue rose 28% from the year before to bring him to $7.45 billion, well ahead of Google’s struggling advertising business.

“We weren’t in a very good place when I joined,” Kurian told CNBC in an interview after the results were announced. companies did not accept us as a viable partner.”

Finding the core problem was not difficult. Google was a company of software developers and data scientists trained to build advanced technologies. But they didn’t have a real idea of ​​how to build, market, and sell them to the business world.Kurian’s predecessor, VMware co-founder Diane Greene, Below, critics said Google’s cloud business wasn’t mature enough to handle the enterprise.

The cloud division includes Google Cloud Platform, which competes with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, and the Google Workspace productivity software bundle, which goes head-to-head with Microsoft Office.

Kurian says he spent a lot of time in the early days to see how the technology worked and where improvements were needed. From 4am to 7am he was reading technical design documents. In the evening he played with the product.

“We’ve transformed the organization from thinking that we’re building technology to thinking that we’re building products and solutions,” says Kurian.

This is a market Google has been trying to win for years, as companies rapidly push workloads from their own data centers to the cloud. Google not only wants to win the storage and computing business, but it also wants those companies and other developers to use cutting-edge technology, especially since artificial intelligence systems are getting more attention. increase.

Expansion came at a cost. In nearly every quarter from the beginning of 2017 to her third quarter of 2020, her finance chief Ruth Porat told analysts that cloud was the biggest driver of headcount growth in both sales and technology roles. You say it’s a field. Google also expanded its business by acquiring data analytics software startup Looker for $2.4 billion in 2019 and security software vendor Mandiant for $6.1 billion last year.

The cloud division now makes up more than 25% of Alphabet’s full-time workforce, CNBC reported earlier this year.

Kurian’s focus includes developing product roadmaps, introducing new pricing models, enhancing customer service, and streamlining infrastructure, which is key to reducing costs.

“Over the past four years, we have reduced our machine provisioning and deployment cycle time by a factor of five,” Kurian said. “There are 100 different projects going on to optimize resource consumption.”

Customer Success is a widely adopted methodology in the enterprise software world, adopted as a way to keep customers happy and wanting to buy more, emphasizing retention and limiting churn. increase.

Google has built a Customer Success Mode to work more closely with its clients, building a community of 100,000 partners. The company has hundreds of senior engineers sponsored by key customers to see how their products are being used and to understand what needs to be changed.

Kurian says: “Twice a year he gives out awards to teams that do a great job helping their customers.”

In 2020, Google announced productivity tools under the brand Google Workspace. We also issued a new price level, so organizations of different sizes started paying different prices.

Google’s cloud division turned profitable, but the numbers are fuzzy.

Last week, Alphabet re-announced operating profit for its cloud and other segments. As a result, cloud losses in 2021 and 2022 have decreased. Restated figures show the Cloud segment’s operating loss for the fourth quarter was $186 million, compared to $480 million prior to restatement. for example.

Cloud numbers are also benefiting from the extended useful life of data center equipment. However, Kurian said competitors are making similar depreciation adjustments.

“We were always going to make a profit,” he said. “If you draw a line, you can see the curve.”

“Corporate Discipline”

Under Kurian’s leadership, Google’s cloud group had to contend with executive turnover. Javier Soltero, the head of Workspace, retired in July. Former SAP executive Rob Enslin, who joined Google in 2019 as president of global customer operations, left last year to become co-CEO of UiPath. Kirsten Cliphouse, who was president of the Americas for the Cloud Group, will retire in 2023 after four years at the company.

However, the number of employees continues to grow, as does the company’s roster of large customers. Over the past three years, Google has signed deals with his Coinbase, Deutsche Bank, Ford, General Mills and SpaceX.

And our existing clients are using Google even deeper.

Home Depot said it would adopt Google’s public cloud in 2016, when Greene was CEO. Fahim Siddiqui, his CIO at Home Depot, said the home improvement store has added value to his Google platform since he joined from Staples in late 2018. increase.

“He took corporate discipline,” Siddiqi said of Kurian. “It’s one thing for him to deliver the capabilities of the cloud, an interesting set of technical features. Availability, reliability, management, and the discipline of being a proven partner in this journey.”

Home Depot uses its own data centers and colocation facilities, as well as cloud services from Google and Microsoft, Siddiqui said. Google is the company’s primary cloud computing partner, and last year Home Depot began moving its merchandising applications to Google’s cloud, he said.

Kurian’s big partner move in his early months as CEO involved what he called a “integrated open source ecosystem.” This was a partnership with Elastic, MongoDB and his five other companies that sell distributions of open source software.

Elastic and MongoDB stocks rose as Kurian spoke at Google’s Next Cloud conference about how clients get one bill while using other companies’ products managed in Google’s cloud console .

Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB, which sells cloud database software and services, said: At the time, AWS was looking to add open source his MongoDB database software functionality to his DocumentDB service.

Ittycheria said the open source initiative was Kurian’s idea and praised how Google coordinated the partnership. In 2021, Google announced that he would reduce the percentage of revenue he keeps on marketplace transactions from 20% to 3%. Ittycheria said MongoDB is “very happy with the contract structure.”

Jeffrey Flaks, CEO of Hartford HealthCare, which has 37,000 employees, said one reason his health care system in Connecticut moved from an on-premises data center to Google Cloud Platform last year was because other large hospitals said it was because they chose Google. Another factor in choosing Google over the AWS, Azure and Oracle clouds, he said, was Kurian.

“His personal involvement, his knowledge of our intentions and desires, and frankly his personal problem-solving skills have made Google Cloud stand out in this process,” said Flaks. I’m here.

Will Grannis, head of technology at Google Cloud, said Kurian’s commitment to improving the division’s offerings was immediately apparent. Grannis recalled one day in late 2018, after Curien was picked for the role, before he actually started working.

Kurian stopped by Google’s offices in Sunnyvale, California and was introduced to employees. After the meeting, Grannis found himself alone in the elevator with Kurian, and they quietly descended. , started talking about a container management technology called Kubernetes.

According to Grannis, Kurian said: “We want to understand how we can improve the developer experience.”

The conversation lasted an hour.

Video: Google Cloud is profitable

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/29/google-cloud-boss-thomas-kurians-rocky-path-to-profit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos